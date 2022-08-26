ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ringer

Who Wins and Who Loses If NBC Axes an Hour of Prime-Time TV?

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss NBC considering eliminating their 10 p.m. programming slot and giving it back to the affiliates. Linear broadcast TV networks are in decline, but they still make a lot of money. However, most are owned by companies with streaming services that soak up all of the resources. So, what should happen to these broadcast networks?
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Alex Hall Talks ‘Selling the OC’ Season 1

Juliet Litman is joined by Alex Hall, star of Netflix’s Selling the OC, who talks all about how Season 1 came together, what was left out, how her life has changed since the show came out, and much more. Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Alex Hall. Producer: Sasha Ashall. Additional...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The Rings of Power

What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. Amazon’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series takes place well before the events of the trilogy we all know and love. To put things into context, here is the One Explainer to Rule Them All.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The State of Jay-Z and the “God Did” Verse

Charles Holmes brings on writer Paul Thompson to discuss the state of Jay-Z. The rapper recently appeared on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” with a four-minute verse fans and critics have called one of his best in years. Charles and Paul discuss whether the 52-year-old rapper is as significant an artist as he used to be, and where his career goes from here.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Elective Dentures

Mallory Rubin sinks her teeth into a take about elective dentures. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Sean Fennessey. The Sylvester Stallone Hall of Fame With Bill Simmons. Bill and Sean discuss Sly’s best to celebrate the release of his new movie, ‘Samaritan’. Hot-Seat Apologies, Crashing...
NFL
The Ringer

‘Relative Justice’ With Judge Rhonda Wills

Bakari Sellers is joined by Judge Rhonda Wills of the CW’s Relative Justice to discuss inspiring young Black girls to practice law (3:31), the legal disputes between family members that have been featured (6:18), and the help people receive after appearing on the show (13:36). Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest:...
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘The Patient’ Starts and Ends on a High Note

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg know how to write relationships. The creative partners spent six seasons of The Americans plumbing the depths of the bond between Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, two KGB spies undercover as a suburban couple living near Washington, D.C. The Americans used a high-concept hook (international espionage) to ease the audience into a more mundane set of themes (marriage). At the time, the MO felt shrewd. With the showrunners’ follow-up, it looks more like a calling card.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Reactions

Chris Ryan is joined by Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson to give their immediate thoughts and reactions to the intriguing and dragon-filled second episode of House of the Dragon. Hosts: Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin. Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman. Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The Biggest Questions Heading Into the 2022 Season

Sheil and Ben ask the biggest questions that need to be answered for the upcoming season. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

“I’ve Never Wanted to Be a Rapper So Much in My Life”: Joey Bada$$ Is Back and All Grown Up

On the intro to his classic 2012 mixtape 1999, Joey Bada$$ offers something of a faux mea culpa: “Sorry I kept y’all waiting,” he says at the close of “Summer Knights.” Bada$$ was 17 at the time, and he wasn’t actually apologizing at the outset of his debut. Rather, he seemed to be highlighting that a certain type of listener was hungry for what he was offering: a kind of rap-purist fever dream, which stylistically drew on early Jay-Z and Illmatic-era Nas and laid it over MF DOOM and Beatnuts instrumentals. And Bada$$ was right—1999 was not only critically lauded, it also helped launch a career that’s produced a platinum single, placements in Calvin Klein ads, and promising acting turns on shows like Mr. Robot and Raising Kanan, a prequel to 50 Cent’s hit series Power.
CELEBRITIES

