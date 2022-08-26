Read full article on original website
Who Wins and Who Loses If NBC Axes an Hour of Prime-Time TV?
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss NBC considering eliminating their 10 p.m. programming slot and giving it back to the affiliates. Linear broadcast TV networks are in decline, but they still make a lot of money. However, most are owned by companies with streaming services that soak up all of the resources. So, what should happen to these broadcast networks?
Alex Hall Talks ‘Selling the OC’ Season 1
Juliet Litman is joined by Alex Hall, star of Netflix’s Selling the OC, who talks all about how Season 1 came together, what was left out, how her life has changed since the show came out, and much more. Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Alex Hall. Producer: Sasha Ashall. Additional...
The Rings of Power
What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. Amazon’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series takes place well before the events of the trilogy we all know and love. To put things into context, here is the One Explainer to Rule Them All.
The State of Jay-Z and the “God Did” Verse
Charles Holmes brings on writer Paul Thompson to discuss the state of Jay-Z. The rapper recently appeared on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” with a four-minute verse fans and critics have called one of his best in years. Charles and Paul discuss whether the 52-year-old rapper is as significant an artist as he used to be, and where his career goes from here.
Elective Dentures
Mallory Rubin sinks her teeth into a take about elective dentures. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Sean Fennessey. The Sylvester Stallone Hall of Fame With Bill Simmons. Bill and Sean discuss Sly’s best to celebrate the release of his new movie, ‘Samaritan’. Hot-Seat Apologies, Crashing...
‘Relative Justice’ With Judge Rhonda Wills
Bakari Sellers is joined by Judge Rhonda Wills of the CW’s Relative Justice to discuss inspiring young Black girls to practice law (3:31), the legal disputes between family members that have been featured (6:18), and the help people receive after appearing on the show (13:36). Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest:...
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
‘The Patient’ Starts and Ends on a High Note
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg know how to write relationships. The creative partners spent six seasons of The Americans plumbing the depths of the bond between Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, two KGB spies undercover as a suburban couple living near Washington, D.C. The Americans used a high-concept hook (international espionage) to ease the audience into a more mundane set of themes (marriage). At the time, the MO felt shrewd. With the showrunners’ follow-up, it looks more like a calling card.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Reactions
Chris Ryan is joined by Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson to give their immediate thoughts and reactions to the intriguing and dragon-filled second episode of House of the Dragon. Hosts: Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin. Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman. Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple...
Jordan Peele Teases The Idea Of A “Nope” Sequel: “We’re Not Over Telling All of These Stories”
“I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.” - filmmaker & comedian Jordan Peele discussing possibilities for "NOPE" with the New York Times
The Biggest Questions Heading Into the 2022 Season
Sheil and Ben ask the biggest questions that need to be answered for the upcoming season. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
“I’ve Never Wanted to Be a Rapper So Much in My Life”: Joey Bada$$ Is Back and All Grown Up
On the intro to his classic 2012 mixtape 1999, Joey Bada$$ offers something of a faux mea culpa: “Sorry I kept y’all waiting,” he says at the close of “Summer Knights.” Bada$$ was 17 at the time, and he wasn’t actually apologizing at the outset of his debut. Rather, he seemed to be highlighting that a certain type of listener was hungry for what he was offering: a kind of rap-purist fever dream, which stylistically drew on early Jay-Z and Illmatic-era Nas and laid it over MF DOOM and Beatnuts instrumentals. And Bada$$ was right—1999 was not only critically lauded, it also helped launch a career that’s produced a platinum single, placements in Calvin Klein ads, and promising acting turns on shows like Mr. Robot and Raising Kanan, a prequel to 50 Cent’s hit series Power.
19 Forgotten Or Unfairly Dismissed Movies That Are Actually So Good It's Upsetting
" Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a fun movie. A café owner finds out that he can see two minutes into the future due to a time delay on his closed-circuit TV setup between his bedroom and the café he owns downstairs. It's a simple concept executed superbly with a bunch of shenanigans."
