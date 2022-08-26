ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does Van Halen's 'Jump' Sound Like With No Keyboards?

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 5 days ago

YouTuber John Connor asked in a recent upload if there are other people like him, who just can't stand the keyboards in Van Halen 's 1984 hit "Jump," one of the band's biggest David Lee Roth -era hits.

Rather than wait for an answer, Connor took matters into his own hands and remixed the song with the main keyboard tracks muted and bleed from the keys in the bass and drums tracks EQ'd out as best as possible.

The result is a song that sounds conspicuously unfinished until the last chorus, where Connor says the keys were inextricable from the guitar tracks in the mix, so he had no choice but to leave it alone.

The fully keyboard-less parts of the song are distressingly empty. None more so than the 7-seconds of complete silence before the final chorus.

Connor's remix has so far earned mixed reviews in the comments. Some fellow users applauded Connor's curiosity; several others shut down the idea entirely.

"No dude," read one comment.

"This song is nothing but a shell without the keys," read another.

"Removing his key playing is stupid as hell," added another.

If you've always thought Eddie Van Halen didn't know what he was doing with all that melody in the keyboards on "Jump," check out Connor's remix via the player above.

If you're interested in hearing a significantly more creative spin on "Jump," go here to check out Andy Rehfeldt 's remix of "Jump" in a minor key .

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

