Quavo & Takeoff Team Up With Birdman For Their New Song 'Big Stunna'

Photo: Getty Images

Quavo and Takeoff aren't slowing down anytime soon. After dropping off two songs without Offset , Unc & Phew move forward by dropping off their new collaboration with the OG Baby.



On Friday, August 26, the Migos rappers deliver their new single "Big Stunna" featuring Birdman . On the track produced by DJ Durel and Budda Beats, Quavo and Takeoff slide on the Cash Money-inspired instrumental while the #1 Stunna kicks his signature bird call and shouts out his team.



"Bird and Wayne, Steph and Clay, Take and Quay," Birdman spits. "Five star Bugatti car, the stunna way/Hella choppers, chrome blade, candy paint/Three hundred mill', Cash Money, Rich Gang."

"Big Stunna" is the latest single Quavo and Takeoff have dropped on their own. The pair also appear on DJ Khaled's GOD DID album, in which they rap over a sample of Eddie Murphy's "Party All The Time." With all the new music they've been dropping, Unc & Phew have been planning for the release of their upcoming album. In their first interview as a duo, Quavo and Takeoff discussed the inspiration behind their new project.



“It’s an album that’s always been in our mind that we wanted to do,” Quavo said on the Rap Radar Podcast . “You’re about to get this real-deal, raw, uncut, 2024, 2026 (sound). (We’re going) back to the essence, back to the origin, back to the real screams and shouts. You know, how I came in on ‘Us Vs. Them.’ It’s about blood, it’s about us coming together, bringing it back home to the family.”



The Migos rappers didn't say the trio has officially split despite the rumors , but clearly they're focused on their solo ventures at the moment. Listen to "Big Stunna" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE