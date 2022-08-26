Casemiro had the best response when asked about missing this year’s Champions League

Casemiro’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United has raised a few eyebrows across Europe, in part because he was leaving one of the most successful teams in recent history to join, well, Manchester United.

Case in point: While Casemiro would have been defending his Champions League title this season with Madrid, he will instead be playing in the Europa League with Manchester United.

ESPN Brazil put the obvious question to Casemiro, asking him why he would voluntarily give up a spot in the Champions League this season. The Brazilian was ready with an answer.

“Well, I have five already, right?” he said with a laugh.

Fair point! The defensive midfielder did win Europe’s biggest club prize in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022 with Madrid. Of course, he also outlined his desire to return to the competition with his new club.

“Just because I have five doesn’t mean I don’t want Manchester to win,” he added. “The Champions League is the most important championship, everyone wants to win. United has shown me a lot of affection. From the first day, they made me feel comfortable. The coach was very attentive, charismatic from day one. They always showed interest. This is very important.

“I want to win the Champions League, of course. If we don’t play in it, I’ll be sad. I want to be there, for the greatness of the club. But that happens with work and dedication.”

If anyone can afford to take a year off from the Champions League, it is probably Casemiro. And maybe the Europa League will provide him with a little extra motivation. After all, it’s at least one trophy he has not yet won.

