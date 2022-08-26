Read full article on original website
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
jammin1057.com
Super Zoo 2022 Takes Over Las Vegas
The World Pet Association is over 70 years old and has hosted their annual Super Zoo pet convention here in Las Vegas for the last 18 years (excluding the pandemic shutdown of 2020). This year marked my first time as their official DJ. Last week’s 3-day event held at the...
Bentley the lion dies at Henderson Lion Ranch Habitat
A lion that came to the Lion Habitat Ranch from the original lion exhibit at the MGM Grand Hotel has died.
multifamilybiz.com
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 232-Unit Alicante Apartment Community in Highly Desirable Las Vegas-Paradise Submarket
LAS VEGAS, NV - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Alicante Apartments in the desirable Las Vegas-Paradise submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm purchased the Class B+ community in February 2017 and the sale closed on July 19, 2022. During their ownership, Hamilton...
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the World
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you’re headed to Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort offers two sprawling retreats, both offering different amenities. At The Venetian, guests can enjoy a live classic Italian setting with fast access to all of the action that the resort has to offer. Additionally, The Palazzo, a relaxing retreat with an amazing club lounge level option will offer amenities galore for hotel guests.
chilledmagazine.com
Its Cuts and Cocktails at The Barbershop in Las Vegas
Even though the prohibition era ceased nearly a century ago, some of its features have clearly made a mark on today’s culture in rather fascinating ways. Situated in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, a 1920s prohibition-inspired speakeasy with a fully functional barbershop in the front and a whisky saloon in the back offering live music seven nights a week. Whether looking for a new sharp look done professionally, or a place to sit back and sip elegantly, this is the spot ideal for both.
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
Customers say Las Vegas tattoo shop is misleading on its prices
Victims of a 24-hour tattoo shop on the strip overcharging tourists speak out about their experience.
nevadabusiness.com
Arthur Murray Dance Center in Henderson Expands to Larger State of the Art Facility
The elegantly designed dance center has a state of the art sound system as well as a computer generated music system that provides the latest and most popular rhythms for the students and staff to dance to. An award winning facility, Arthur Murray Dance Center in Henderson has a second...
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza
What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down...
cwlasvegas.com
Three kittens with Nevada SPCA looking for permanent homes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA joins us in studio twice a month to share a look at some of the adorable pets you can take home. On Monday we got a triple dose of cuteness with Eenie, Mo and Toe!. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA joined...
travelnowsmart.com
what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas
If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
vegas24seven.com
Farm Table Dinners at Honey Salt Return with the Annual Taste of Cape Cod on Sept. 19
Restauranteur Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla Return with the Annual Cape Cod Farm Table Dinner on Monday, Sept.19. Having recently returned from their annual summer family adventure to Cape Cod, James Beard nominees Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla bring back the popular Farm Table Dinner series with the successful Cape Cod-inspired dinner in conjunction with the anniversary of their best-selling cookbook, Honey Salt Food & Drink – A Culinary Scrapbook. The annual Cape Cod installment of the Farm Table Dinner series is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and experience Elizabeth and Kim’s East Coast favorites of the past summer. The dinner is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. with festivities at the beloved Vegas restaurant.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A local dog trainer and some vets...
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Downtown Las Vegas business offers way for residents to protect packages from porch pirates
Downtown Las Vegas business offers way for residents to protect packages from porch pirates. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A business in downtown Las Vegas...
Las Vegas valley braces for another heat wave
Southern Nevadans are facing yet another heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. through Sunday evening.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
NLVPD: Driver in North Las Vegas failed to yield right of way, motorcyclist dead
NLVPD: Driver in North Las Vegas failed to yield right of way, motorcyclist dead. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. North Las Vegas police said that...
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
