Agriculture Online
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs U.S. yields
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday to their highest in two months after a U.S. crop tour forecast lower production, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat gained more ground, while soybeans eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end lower on favorable U.S. weather, big harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday on expectations for a large U.S. crop and favorable weather ahead of the harvest, traders said. * Front-month September soybeans sank 70-1/2 cents to end at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Most-active November soybean futures settled down 23-1/2 cents at $14.37-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal were $1.4 lower at $427.10 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil fell 0.44 cent to 66.44 cents per lb. * After the close of trading on Friday, advisory service Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast of 4.531 billion bushels. The corn crop was projected to be smaller than USDA's forecasts. * Rains in August have helped soybean crops, brokers said. * Traders were buying corn and selling soybeans in spread trades, brokers said. * The USDA is expected to rate 56% of the nation's soybeans in good to excellent condition in a weekly report later on Monday, down 1 percentage point compared with last week's ratings. Estimates ranged from 55% to 58%. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures end higher on short covering
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday on short covering and technical buying, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 37-1/2 cents at $8.42-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract reached its highest price since July 12, after falling last week to its lowest price since February. Corn futures also rose at the CBOT. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery advanced 30-1/4 cents to finish at $9.12-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures jumped 23-3/4 cents to end at $9.33-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts on average expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report due out later on Monday, to rate 64% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. That would be unchanged from a week ago. * Analysts estimated the U.S. spring wheat harvest to be 52% complete, up from 33% by Aug. 21. * In Ukraine, a major wheat and corn supplier, agricultural exports could rise to 6 million to 6.5 million tonnes in October, double the volume seen in July, the country's agriculture minister said. * The Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said it raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the 2022/23 marketing season which started on July 1 by 200,000 tonnes to 43.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 25-30 cents, wheat down 12-15 cents, corn down 10-12 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel. * Profit-taking seen pressuring wheat market after...
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
Jamie Dimon warns ‘something worse’ than a recession could be coming
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on a client call that while the U.S. economy is still strong and consumer balance sheets and businesses are in “good shape,” there are storm clouds ahead. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sees only a 10% chance of an economic slowdown...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over...
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
