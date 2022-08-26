ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn jumps to 2-month high as dryness curbs U.S. yields

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday to their highest in two months after a U.S. crop tour forecast lower production, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat gained more ground, while soybeans eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower on favorable U.S. weather, big harvest

CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday on expectations for a large U.S. crop and favorable weather ahead of the harvest, traders said. * Front-month September soybeans sank 70-1/2 cents to end at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Most-active November soybean futures settled down 23-1/2 cents at $14.37-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal were $1.4 lower at $427.10 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil fell 0.44 cent to 66.44 cents per lb. * After the close of trading on Friday, advisory service Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast of 4.531 billion bushels. The corn crop was projected to be smaller than USDA's forecasts. * Rains in August have helped soybean crops, brokers said. * Traders were buying corn and selling soybeans in spread trades, brokers said. * The USDA is expected to rate 56% of the nation's soybeans in good to excellent condition in a weekly report later on Monday, down 1 percentage point compared with last week's ratings. Estimates ranged from 55% to 58%. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures end higher on short covering

CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday on short covering and technical buying, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 37-1/2 cents at $8.42-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract reached its highest price since July 12, after falling last week to its lowest price since February. Corn futures also rose at the CBOT. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery advanced 30-1/4 cents to finish at $9.12-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures jumped 23-3/4 cents to end at $9.33-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts on average expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report due out later on Monday, to rate 64% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. That would be unchanged from a week ago. * Analysts estimated the U.S. spring wheat harvest to be 52% complete, up from 33% by Aug. 21. * In Ukraine, a major wheat and corn supplier, agricultural exports could rise to 6 million to 6.5 million tonnes in October, double the volume seen in July, the country's agriculture minister said. * The Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said it raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the 2022/23 marketing season which started on July 1 by 200,000 tonnes to 43.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
TRAFFIC

