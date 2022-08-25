Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Related
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
Polio Detected In More New York State Water; Is Upstate At Risk?
The Centers for Disease Control confirm that polio is now actively spreading north to new areas across New York, after more public wastewater tested positive for the virus. This news comes after New York reported the first polio paralysis case in the United States since 2014. Local and state officials...
Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State
Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Yorkers Can Go Back In Time Over 100 Years And Experience The Titanic
I remember watching The Titanic movie with Leonardo DeCaprio and Kate Winslet as a teenager for the first time and I cried so hard that I woke my mom up out of a dead sleep. Although the movie was mostly fictional and the characters were almost entirelty made up, I can only imagine what it would have been part of that experience when it happened in real life. Now, you'll have a chance to do just that right here in New York.
Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?
Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
Major Changes Coming September 1 For Pistol Permits In New York State
In two days, starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be some major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. After the Supreme Court's decision that New York's concealed carry law was unconstitutional, the state passed several new gun laws. The Supreme Court Struck...
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student Loans Forgiven? It May Cost You $100s In New York State
For some it’s a blessing; for others it’s government overstepping its bounds. No matter how you feel about student loan forgiveness, it’s given millions of Americans a little extra breathing room on the epidemic of post-college debt. But what was meant to save money may put more...
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?
So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York
Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frightening Thefts Reported Around New York
Always be aware of your surroundings. That is some great advice that most of us have either heard or offered to our kids at one time or another. Not letting your guard down, especially in a public place or situation can be very helpful and, in some cases, save your life. But every now and again, you might be take by surprise and have to remind yourself of that important advice.
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
At Least 2 NY State Horses Confirmed Dead from EEE Virus! Are You At Risk?
Don't we have enough to worry about? COVID, Money Pox, Polio and now we have to worry about a mosquito bite and the return of the EEE Virus. Why should that concern us? According to the New York State Department of Health, this virus could cause swelling of the brain and possibly death.
New Yorker Sells ‘Mint’ Card of Yankees’ Legend, and It Goes for a Huge Price
If you're a sports fan, odds are, you've owned sports trading cards at least once. Whether they're baseball cards, hockey cards, or cards of any other sport, trading cards are one of the more ubiquitous forms of sports memorabilia that you can buy. They come in packs, they're often inexpensive, and they give you the added excitement of not knowing what may be inside.
‘Tropical Tiki Bar’ Opening in ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront
The wait is almost over! A highly anticipated brand-new "tropical tiki bar" will be opening in the Hudson Valley "this week." In late April, Hudson Valley Post reported The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant, was coming to the Newburgh waterfront. Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop,...
Here’s Where New York State Landed On The List Of Best States To Live In
Where do you think New York landed on the list of best states to live in? New York State often gets a bad wrap for one reason or another, but is it actually deserved? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best states to live in and you might be surprised where New York landed on it.
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
Beware Of These 6 Dangerous Invasive Pests And Plants In New York State
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is warning residents about these 6 invasive pests and plants in the state. Two of them are on the federal quarantine list. The pests are dangerous to trees and other plants in New York and the plants are dangerous also, one can even burn you severely. If you see them you should contact the State Plant Health Director:
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0