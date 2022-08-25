ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?

It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
RESTAURANTS
103.9 The Breeze

Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State

Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
LANCASTER, NY
New York City, NY
Government
103.9 The Breeze

New Yorkers Can Go Back In Time Over 100 Years And Experience The Titanic

I remember watching The Titanic movie with Leonardo DeCaprio and Kate Winslet as a teenager for the first time and I cried so hard that I woke my mom up out of a dead sleep. Although the movie was mostly fictional and the characters were almost entirelty made up, I can only imagine what it would have been part of that experience when it happened in real life. Now, you'll have a chance to do just that right here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?

Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
EDUCATION
103.9 The Breeze

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
103.9 The Breeze

How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
HOBBIES
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason

Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
HEALTH
103.9 The Breeze

One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York

Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
RESTAURANTS
103.9 The Breeze

Frightening Thefts Reported Around New York

Always be aware of your surroundings. That is some great advice that most of us have either heard or offered to our kids at one time or another. Not letting your guard down, especially in a public place or situation can be very helpful and, in some cases, save your life. But every now and again, you might be take by surprise and have to remind yourself of that important advice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Yorker Sells ‘Mint’ Card of Yankees’ Legend, and It Goes for a Huge Price

If you're a sports fan, odds are, you've owned sports trading cards at least once. Whether they're baseball cards, hockey cards, or cards of any other sport, trading cards are one of the more ubiquitous forms of sports memorabilia that you can buy. They come in packs, they're often inexpensive, and they give you the added excitement of not knowing what may be inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State

There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
TRAFFIC
103.9 The Breeze

Beware Of These 6 Dangerous Invasive Pests And Plants In New York State

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is warning residents about these 6 invasive pests and plants in the state. Two of them are on the federal quarantine list. The pests are dangerous to trees and other plants in New York and the plants are dangerous also, one can even burn you severely. If you see them you should contact the State Plant Health Director:
SCIENCE
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
