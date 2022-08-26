Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
These Local Chefs Are Dishing Up New Foods at the Minnesota State Fair
After a 2020 hiatus and a cautious return in 2021, this year the Minnesota State Fair is back in full gastronomical glory. Nearly 500 foods are served at the fair, which can make wandering its streets in search of the best dishes a Herculean task — but if you’re looking for a place to start, these local Twin Cities chefs have you covered. From lychee coladas to vegan fried chicken to mini pizzas drizzled with jerk sauce, here’s where to find great food by local chefs at the fair.
Eater
12 Worthy Wineries Just a Short Drive From D.C.
With fall fast approaching, now is the time to plan a day trip to one of the area’s many treasured wineries to enjoy tours, tastings, local fare, live music, and breathtaking backdrops. These scenic wineries all sit 90 minutes (or much less) from D.C., which means splitting a round-trip Uber is the way to go if there’s no designated driver in the group.
Eater
Farmworkers Stage 24-Hour Vigils Throughout California for Union Vote Bill
Farmworkers endured a grueling 24-day, 335-mile march from Delano to Sacramento to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would give farmworkers the option to vote to unionize by mail. That march ended Friday, August 26, but now they’re continuing the pressure: Organizers are staging 24-hour vigils outside of Newsom’s offices across California, including San Francisco City Hall and the Sacramento State Capitol.
Comments / 1