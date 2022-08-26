ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Sheriff Kevin Sproul: The Importance of Education

Another school year has begun. For educators, it is the opportunity to set the tone for the entire year. For parents, it is the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to their child’s education. For students, it is the chance for a fresh start. This is a foundational time. I...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Profile: Jenna Chang at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

Jenna Chang assumed the role of installation emergency manager for Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in 2020. She brought with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. This knowledge is good to have on a military installation with its fair share of exposure to natural disasters. A constitutional history major...
ALBANY, GA
City of Pelham Gets Historic City Manager

History is being made in Pelham with the city’s youngest and first African American city manager taking office. The change comes after months of issues between the city’s government and the community. See more.
PELHAM, GA
"Fighters for Freedom"Opening at the Albany Museum of Art

In the mid-1940s, William H. Johnson painted tributes to African American activists, scientists, teachers, and entertainers who brought change to the world, and to international heads of state who worked to bring peace. Those paintings in Johnson’s Fighters for Freedom series were shown as a group only twice during his...
ALBANY, GA

