Louisiana State

‘I had to carry my baby to bury my baby’: La. woman speaks out after being denied abortion

By Stacie Richard
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Attorney Ben Crump and Nancy Davis, the woman who was denied an abortion in Louisiana addressed the media on Friday morning to discuss potential legal action regarding Louisiana abortion laws.

Davis’ fetus is diagnosed with Acrania, a rare fetal abnormality that is characterized by the absence of a skull. Acrania is a lethal condition causing the fetus to be stillborn or to die within the first week of life. Davis learned about the diagnosis around ten weeks of pregnancy and was advised by her doctors to get an abortion.

After Davis agreed to the abortion, she was denied for the procedure due to the fetus still having a heartbeat.

“They told me I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,” said Davis.

Attorney Crump is calling on Governor Edwards and Louisiana lawmakers to call a special session to address ‘the catastrophe’ and make sure the state laws are clear.

Davis, who is currently 15 weeks pregnant will travel out of state to get the procedure.

