Read full article on original website
Related
hartfordschools.org
HPS Open House for Substitute Teachers and Paraeducators
Join our virtual Open House on Tuesday, September 13th at 4:00 PM to learn about the fulfilling career opportunities as Substitute Teachers and Paraeducators with Hartford Public Schools. Register here! #representHPS #weareHPS. Register here!
Free haircuts and school supplies at Hartford back-to-school event
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Hartford return to the classroom tomorrow, and to get them ready for their first day, a back-to-school fair was held on Sunday. At the eighth annual “All City” event, students and their families picked up backpacks, school supplies, clothing and toiletries all for free. They were also offered haircuts. […]
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
EBT outage hits Connecticut
People receiving SNAP – or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – in Connecticut faced technical difficulties yesterday preventing them from purchasing food for yours
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven police chief on latest homicide: ‘Do not retaliate’
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
NewsTimes
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
1 dead, 1 wounded in New Haven shooting
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a Monday afternoon shooting in New Haven. Officers were called to the scene on Thompson Street just before 1:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleypressextra.com
Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead
Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Abduction Arrest
#Ansonia CT– On August 27, 2022, at about 5:15 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of an abduction of a female and her sixth-month-old daughter on High Street. The first officers on the scene met the complaint who reported her sister, Galylea Perez, age 22, and Galylea’s six-month-old daughter Eliana Perez was forced into a car by Joshua Lopez, age 23, the father of Eliana. Joshua was driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 2NCT89. The complainant reported Joshua implied he had a gun but no weapon was displayed. There was current domestic violence no-contact court order out of New York City against Joshua involving Galylea. The vehicle description as well as photos of the car and the parties involved were sent out to the surrounding towns and throughout the state. At about 7:00 P.M. the Shelton Police Department contacted Ansonia reporting they had Joshua in custody. Galylea and Eliana were not on the scene but had been picked up by another relative, they were both safe and unharmed. There was no weapon found on Joshua or in his car at the time of his arrest.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
New Haven Police Sgt. terminated after being found to have violated department policies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Sergeant has been terminated after being found to have violated numerous department policies, according to the police chief. Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation found she violated the department’s policies. In July, News 8 obtained an 86-page […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
NBC Connecticut
Vigil Planned For East Granby Woman Killed in Murder-Suicide
A 49-year-old Avon police officer and his 48-year-old wife, who was the director of the East Granby Public Library, have died in a murder-suicide at their East Granby home Sunday night, according to officials. East Granby is planning to hold a vigil on Monday night. State police troopers and East...
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
Car hits Central High School in Bridgeport; students return for first day of classes today
A car slammed into the side of Central High School overnight -- just one day prior to the start of the school year.
Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Car struck house in Springfield
Springfield police and firefighters were called-in after a car struck a house in the city's Pine Point neighborhood Monday morning.
Comments / 0