Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
albanyceo.com
City of Pelham Gets Historic City Manager
History is being made in Pelham with the city’s youngest and first African American city manager taking office. The change comes after months of issues between the city’s government and the community. See more.
albanyceo.com
Profile: Jenna Chang at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
Jenna Chang assumed the role of installation emergency manager for Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in 2020. She brought with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. This knowledge is good to have on a military installation with its fair share of exposure to natural disasters. A constitutional history major...
albanyceo.com
albanyceo.com
"Fighters for Freedom"Opening at the Albany Museum of Art
In the mid-1940s, William H. Johnson painted tributes to African American activists, scientists, teachers, and entertainers who brought change to the world, and to international heads of state who worked to bring peace. Those paintings in Johnson’s Fighters for Freedom series were shown as a group only twice during his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
albanyceo.com
Albany State University to Compete in ‘College Bowl’ TV Show Hosted by Peyton Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capitol One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
albanyceo.com
Sheriff Kevin Sproul: The Importance of Education
Another school year has begun. For educators, it is the opportunity to set the tone for the entire year. For parents, it is the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to their child’s education. For students, it is the chance for a fresh start. This is a foundational time. I...
Comments / 0