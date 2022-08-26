Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Discussion detailing Bangor Area Recovery Network
BANGOR – Erica Oliveira, the Community Outreach Specialist for the Bangor Area Recovery Network came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the organization. Oliveira discussed the multifaceted non-profit, explaining how they extend support in a variety of ways to people in recovery from addiction. Today is...
Local leaders call for more resources during overdose crisis
BANGOR — With Wednesday being International Overdose Awareness Day and the month of September being National Recovery Month, Penobscot County Cares held a Call to Action Forum over zoom where members had the chance to speak about the work that needs to be done to address the overdose crisis.
UMaine researchers testing wasps save Maine blueberries
ORONO — University of Maine’s assistant professor of agricultural entomology Philip Fanning and his group have been in the labs of Deering hall testing how to combat the problem of spotted wing drosophila on the loss of wild blueberry crops. Rather than looking to science Fanning said they...
Bangor Rotary Club host Bruce Poliquin
BANGOR — The Bangor Rotary Club hosted its final speaker for the gubernatorial and congressional candidate speaker series Tuesday. Bruce Poliquin spoke to club members about how he feels the state of Maine is in trouble. Poliquin said state funds have been spent wastefully and that has added to...
MAINEiacs open food pantry for service family members
BANGOR — The 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor is starting a new initiative to address food insecurity within its military families. According to the University of Maine, the state ranks 9th for food insecurity. 1 in 5 children is experiencing an inadequate amount of food, according to the...
Challenger Learning Center hosts Artemis 1 launch party
BANGOR–The Artemis 1 rocket which was scheduled to shoot for the moon earlier today never made it past lift off. A large viewing party gathered at the challenger Learning Center of Maine to watch the moon launch planned at the Kennedy Space Station in Florida. NASA scrubbed the un-manned...
Highway Marker dedicated
BREWER- Most of us drive past Blue Star Memorial Highway Markers, but for an organization in Brewer they are a matter of pride. The markers can be found all over the state and honor all veterans. The Brewer Garden & Bird Club purchased the one at the corner of Wilson...
Road work in Bangor
BANGOR– Bangor Public Works will be closing Everett Street from Bower Street to Court Street for road repairs on Tuesday. Please avoid this area and seek alternate routes. For questions, please call 207-992-4500.
12th Annual Heroes, Hope, and Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic benefits local pediatric cancer patients
BANGOR – Monday was a beautiful day for golfing, at at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course, 140 people teed off at the 12th annual Heroes, Hope, and Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic. “To see all the folks that are here today- we’re sold out,” said Rand O’Leary, the President...
Teamwork leads to successful helicopter rescue of hiker
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Several agencies assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker on the Brook Trail at Tumbledown Mountain Monday. According to a Facebook post by Franklin Search and Rescue, a team hiked in and found the woman with a broken leg roughly 1/4 mile from the summit of Brook Trail.
Brewer golf takes down MDI, Ellsworth in Tuesday tri-school match
LUCERNE GOLF CLUB – Brewer golf defeated MDI and Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon at the Lucerne Golf Club. The Witches totaled a 177 on the day, while MDI submitted a 186 and Ellsworth a 214 as a team. Individually, MDI’s Kasch Warner paced the field, shooting a 40 for...
Road closed following fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL — Two people have died following a crash in Carmel Monday evening. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 9:18 PM, the sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a serious traffic crash on route 69 in Carmel. A sedan was traveling southeast at what appeared...
