Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, recently awarded a grant to Arts for the Community at Thomas University (ACTU) as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO