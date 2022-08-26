ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19...
Georgia Council for the Arts Awards Grant to ACTU

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, recently awarded a grant to Arts for the Community at Thomas University (ACTU) as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.
