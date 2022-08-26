Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $62M to Address Homelessness and Housing Insecurity
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19...
Georgia Solar Supporters Foresee Industry Growth with Passage of Federal Budget Bill
Supporters of solar power in Georgia are praising the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill includes tax incentives for solar manufacturing, which is a growing industry here. A measure that Georgia’s U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff initially introduced as a separate bill that was later included in the...
Georgia Council for the Arts Awards Grant to ACTU
Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, recently awarded a grant to Arts for the Community at Thomas University (ACTU) as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.
