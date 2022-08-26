ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vevay, IN

WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Listen to world-class jazz music at Smale Riverfront Park

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can listen to world-class jazz music along the banks of the Ohio River. The inaugural Cincinnati International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at the Smale Riverfront Park festival stage. One of the organizers, Robbie Todd, joined Local 12's Bob Herzog to preview the festival.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH
WKRC

Boy dies days after Hartwell crash that left driver dead

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A toddler involved in a crash in Hartwell last week has died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner said Luka Drummond, 1, died on Monday. Luka was the backseat passenger in a Kia Forte. Police say the driver of that car, Nancy Johnson, was driving southbound on Anthony Wayne when she crossed the centerline and struck a CRV headed northbound on August 25.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Residents near Mt. Lookout call for change after death, series of accidents

MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Mt. Lookout that left a young man dead. Ryan Malm, 25, was on Linwood Avenue with two young women early Saturday morning when they were struck. The parents of one victim say she is too traumatized to talk and was bruised up pretty badly.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Weather warning: High heat index, potential for severe storms

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hot and stormy: That's the bottom line for Monday in the Tri-State. The high hit 91 degrees on Sunday, the 18th time this season Cincinnati made it to at least 90. The average is 22. Temperatures will get close again Monday, but there will be more clouds around, and scattered showers and storms so that is keeping it below that threshold. The heat index, though, could briefly hit the mid-and upper-90s again in the afternoon before dropping to more comfortable levels by Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH

