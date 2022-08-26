Read full article on original website
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
WKRC
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week after years of renovations
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - There will soon be a new way to place bets: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming opens this week after three years of renovations. General Manager Chip Bach said the total investment was about $240 million. It's an exciting time for Kentucky officials to keep some of...
WKRC
Couple honors tradition to see Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks every year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As fans gear up to see the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks on Labor Day weekend, some of the biggest fireworks fans in the Tri-State shared their plans for the show. David Hawk and Patricia Hinton have seen every fireworks show there is. They started coming together as...
WKRC
Listen to world-class jazz music at Smale Riverfront Park
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can listen to world-class jazz music along the banks of the Ohio River. The inaugural Cincinnati International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at the Smale Riverfront Park festival stage. One of the organizers, Robbie Todd, joined Local 12's Bob Herzog to preview the festival.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
WKRC
Queen City on the Silver Screen: 3 movies filmed in Cincy showing at Venice Film Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Venice Film Festival is one of the oldest and most prestigious festivals. Just 23 films are being screened there this year. Three of those films were shot right here in Cincinnati. Netflix's “White Noise,” an apocalyptic comedy starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; “Bones and All,”...
WKRC
What to expect from W&S/WEBN Fireworks including a soundtrack hint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Tri-State end of summer tradition returns this weekend. D.J. Hodge with iHeartMedia shares a preview of the Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks on September 4.
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
WKRC
Quiet quitting: What the online trend says about work motivation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Quiet quitting is trending online and on social media apps like TikTok, but how is the trend affecting worker morale? President of Bauke Group Julie Bauke explains.
WKRC
Surveillance video: Man crashes into Walmart store in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new surveillance video of the moments when a man drove his car into the Westwood Walmart store. Police say Christopher Caylor was at the wheel and they do not believe it was an accident. Caylor drove into the store on August 14. It was...
WKRC
Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
WKRC
2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
WKRC
1 injured in Silverton shooting
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
WKRC
Boy dies days after Hartwell crash that left driver dead
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A toddler involved in a crash in Hartwell last week has died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner said Luka Drummond, 1, died on Monday. Luka was the backseat passenger in a Kia Forte. Police say the driver of that car, Nancy Johnson, was driving southbound on Anthony Wayne when she crossed the centerline and struck a CRV headed northbound on August 25.
WKRC
Residents near Mt. Lookout call for change after death, series of accidents
MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Mt. Lookout that left a young man dead. Ryan Malm, 25, was on Linwood Avenue with two young women early Saturday morning when they were struck. The parents of one victim say she is too traumatized to talk and was bruised up pretty badly.
WKRC
Suspect in 33-year-old murder found not guilty in Gallatin County
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man charged with a 1989 murder was acquitted by a Gallatin County jury Monday. The jury only deliberated about three hours before finding Shawn Satchwell not guilty. Bernard "Cowboy" Hopkins was found shot to death in a trailer in 1989, and until 2020, his...
WKRC
Weather warning: High heat index, potential for severe storms
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hot and stormy: That's the bottom line for Monday in the Tri-State. The high hit 91 degrees on Sunday, the 18th time this season Cincinnati made it to at least 90. The average is 22. Temperatures will get close again Monday, but there will be more clouds around, and scattered showers and storms so that is keeping it below that threshold. The heat index, though, could briefly hit the mid-and upper-90s again in the afternoon before dropping to more comfortable levels by Wednesday.
