Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor
VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
PA Water Utilities CORRECTION: Scheduled Repair Tomorrow, August 31, 2022- 6100 Block of 9th Avenue
The Port Arthur Water Utilities Department is scheduling repairs in the 6100 block of 9th Avenue beginning tomorrow night, August 31, 2022, at 9:00 PM. Residents and businesses surrounding the 6100 block of 9th Avenue may experience little, to no water pressure overnight on Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday morning, September 1, 2022. Please see the announcement below:
Saturday morning fire heavily damages Orange home, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Orange. It happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022 morning. The Orange Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Bridal Wreath Avenue around 9:15 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a structure fire.
Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident
The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
Port Arthur News
Community mourns Jeremy Squires, victim of Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses associated with the death of a Groves man and tow truck driver who died after a motorcycle crash. Krista Schoenberg of Brian’s Wrecker Service, said Jeremy Squires, 39, was one of her employees and was passionate about his job. He always went the extra mile to ensure everyone else’s safety.
Beaumont looking to allocate more funds to street repairs in 2023
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is paving the way for hundreds of thousands of dollars in street repairs. It's part of the Capital Improvement Program. Council talked about the work during a workshop Tuesday afternoon. The City is proposing to spend $755,000 on repairs to streets and drainage...
Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
National Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall, flooding concerns for Monday motorists
The National Weather Service has a hazardous weather message Monday for motorists in Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond. Officials said there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall and flooding. Thunderstorms with high rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches or more in an hour are possible. These high...
Fire destroys travel trailer near Bevilport
The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 101 just off of Farm to Market Road 2799, not far from Bevilport on Saturday afternoon when it was reported that a small camp trailer was on fire. However, the firemen arrived to find the trailer burned to the ground and small flames spreading through the woods.
Orange County residents still dealing with Harvey damages 5 years later
Five years post-Harvey Orange County isn't alone as homes throughout Southeast Texas are still being rebuilt. The county is still working to get residents back home.
Beaumont man bonds out after surrendering on aggravated assault warrants relating to 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has posted a $300,000 bond after turning himself in Monday. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's West End June 2022, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at hospital after falling from Highway 73 and landing on street
GROVES — A motorcyclist has died at a hospital after falling off Highway 73 and landing on 39th Street. Jeremy Squiers, 39, from Groves, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
K-9 Bruce Assists in Stopping Driver of Stolen Vehicle
On August 26, 2022, at 4:07 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a call that advised us that someone just drove off in their Dodge Dually from their residence in the 1300 Block of CR 4203 in Deweyville. Deputies Cathey and Ambrose were already near the area...
Beaumont Police investigating homicide after a body was found inside a home
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led police to a body inside a home. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 12:23pm, officers responded to a home in the 3300 Block of Glenwood Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Bridge City man arrested after burglary, pursuit in Newton County
DEWEYVILLE — A local man faces numerous charges, including vehicle burglary and evading arrest following a weekend apprehension. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, police were called at 4:07 a.m. Friday. Authorities were told someone just drove off in a complainant’s Dodge Dually from a home in...
Bodies of all four drowning victims now recovered from Sabine River
The bodies of all four drowning victims have now been recovered from the Sabine River. The last body, a 4-year-old boy, was recovered at about 8:30 Monday morning according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department. The drownings occurred Friday at a boat ramp on the river northwest of Merryville....
ASK A COP: Can an officer order you out of the vehicle during a traffic stop?
Gerald from Port Arthur asks: A few months ago I experienced an encounter with a police officer that still got me asking questions as to whether or not my rights were violated. The police officer had a reason to stop me, but I’m confused about him ordering me from my vehicle. I wasn’t comfortable with stepping out of my vehicle because of all the things go wrong once the driver steps out of the vehicle. I just didn’t want to be a victim of police brutality or anything! Do police officers have the authority to order a driver from the vehicle who are NOT problematic during the stop?
Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
