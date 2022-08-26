Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam
A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
explore venango
Man Steals Car in Tionesta Area, Crashes It
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man is in hot water after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it in the Lucinda area. Marienville-based State Police said a 55-year-old Tionesta man told investigators he went to bed around midnight on August 28 and woke up later that morning to discover his vehicle had been stolen.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Homicide Case from 2009 to Appear on Investigation Discovery
A controversial homicide case that happened in Erie is getting national attention. This week's episode of ID's new season of Reasonable Doubt will take a closer look at the 2009 case of Joel Atkin. In April 2009, Atkin claimed that he shot and killed 30-year-old Jayson Sack in self-defense, during...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
erienewsnow.com
Search for Candice Caffas Heads Into its Seventh Week with No Leads
The search for a missing woman reported out of Crawford County is into its seventh week. 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last seen July 15th at her home in Union Township near Meadville. Weeks worth of coordinated search efforts have failed to produced any solid leads. Police believe she ran away...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
explore venango
Wanted Oil City Woman, Friend Arrested for Trespassing at Condemned House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A wanted Oil City woman and a second female are facing felony charges after police found them inside a condemned house on Hone Avenue. According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Lowrey’s office, the incident happened on August 26 around 5:00 p.m. when Oil City Police went to a condemned residence at 300 Hone Avenue to assist a constable with serving a warrant on 33-year-old Bailey R. Gifford of Oil City.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother
A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Donald Aguilera, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge...
explore venango
Police: 4-Year-Old Child Ingests Controlled Substance While in the Care of Local Couple
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is facing child endangerment charges after their 4-year-old child allegedly ingested a controlled substance at their residence in Oil City. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Theresa L. Blauser and 39-year-old Michael J. Watterson,...
Glider crashes into trees in Chautauqua County, occupants treated at scene
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they […]
wnynewsnow.com
Lightning Strike Deemed Cause Of Town Of Busti Garage Fire
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – Mother nature has been blamed for starting a garage fire in the Town of Busti on Monday. Around 3 p.m. the Busti Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a garage fire on Big Tree-Sugar Grove Road. Once the fire was extinguished,...
erienewsnow.com
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
wnynewsnow.com
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
wnynewsnow.com
Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight
It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash
A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
explore venango
Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
