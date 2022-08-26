ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clymer, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wesb.com

Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam

A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

Man Steals Car in Tionesta Area, Crashes It

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man is in hot water after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it in the Lucinda area. Marienville-based State Police said a 55-year-old Tionesta man told investigators he went to bed around midnight on August 28 and woke up later that morning to discover his vehicle had been stolen.
LUCINDA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Homicide Case from 2009 to Appear on Investigation Discovery

A controversial homicide case that happened in Erie is getting national attention. This week's episode of ID's new season of Reasonable Doubt will take a closer look at the 2009 case of Joel Atkin. In April 2009, Atkin claimed that he shot and killed 30-year-old Jayson Sack in self-defense, during...
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme

A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
BRADFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clymer, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Wanted Oil City Woman, Friend Arrested for Trespassing at Condemned House

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A wanted Oil City woman and a second female are facing felony charges after police found them inside a condemned house on Hone Avenue. According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Lowrey’s office, the incident happened on August 26 around 5:00 p.m. when Oil City Police went to a condemned residence at 300 Hone Avenue to assist a constable with serving a warrant on 33-year-old Bailey R. Gifford of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#The State Police Barracks#The Apple App Store And
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother

A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Donald Aguilera, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge...
FRANKLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
wnynewsnow.com

Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
wnynewsnow.com

Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight

It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash

A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
HARRISVILLE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy