QPR 3-1 Hull City: Rangers ease to victory at Loftus Road
In-form QPR beat Hull 3-1 at Loftus Road after a superb first-half display blew away the visitors. Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale's side before half-time, as they followed up Saturday's win at Watford with another impressive victory. Tyler Smith netted a consolation...
Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium
Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
Burnley 2-0 Millwall: Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez seal win for Clarets
Burnley registered their first home win under Vincent Kompany, beating Millwall 2-0 to move onto the shoulder of Championship leaders Sheffield United. A dour encounter was sparked into life by the arrival of Belgium Under-21 winger Manuel Benson in the second half, as he teed up Vitinho for the opening goal before Jay Rodriguez slid in a second.
Cardiff City 1-2 Luton Town: Hatters hold on to beat Bluebirds
Luton's habit of winning in south Wales continued as the Hatters triumphed 2-1 at Cardiff. Luke Freeman and Gabriel Osho scored second-half goals as Luton and their Rhondda-born manager Nathan Jones won in this part of the world for the fourth time since February. Romaine Sawyers gave Cardiff hope by...
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix falter in play-off pursuit with defeat to Manchester Originals
Birmingham Phoenix failed to book their spot in The Hundred play-offs as they succumbed to an 18-run defeat to Manchester Originals, who in turn stay in the hunt for a top-three spot with a game to go. Story of the match. Birmingham would have guaranteed their passage through to the...
Charlie Wyke says Man Utd's Christian Eriksen inspired him to return to football after cardiac arrest
Charlie Wyke says Christian Eriksen's return to action following a cardiac arrest last summer has inspired him to follow in his footsteps. Wigan striker Wyke collapsed when his heart stopped beating for four minutes during a training session in November. In an incredible twist of fate, Wigan manager Leam Richardson...
