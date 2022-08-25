ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QPR 3-1 Hull City: Rangers ease to victory at Loftus Road

In-form QPR beat Hull 3-1 at Loftus Road after a superb first-half display blew away the visitors. Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale's side before half-time, as they followed up Saturday's win at Watford with another impressive victory. Tyler Smith netted a consolation...
Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium

Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
Burnley 2-0 Millwall: Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez seal win for Clarets

Burnley registered their first home win under Vincent Kompany, beating Millwall 2-0 to move onto the shoulder of Championship leaders Sheffield United. A dour encounter was sparked into life by the arrival of Belgium Under-21 winger Manuel Benson in the second half, as he teed up Vitinho for the opening goal before Jay Rodriguez slid in a second.
Cardiff City 1-2 Luton Town: Hatters hold on to beat Bluebirds

Luton's habit of winning in south Wales continued as the Hatters triumphed 2-1 at Cardiff. Luke Freeman and Gabriel Osho scored second-half goals as Luton and their Rhondda-born manager Nathan Jones won in this part of the world for the fourth time since February. Romaine Sawyers gave Cardiff hope by...
