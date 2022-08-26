In June, 2022, the state of Illinois announced the first round of its Electric Vehicle Rebate Program in 2022. That first rebate application period started on July 1, 2022, and will continue through September 30, 2022. Unlike some other EV rebate programs (both past and present), the Illinois program includes used vehicles. It also includes on-road motorcycles—not just cars or other four-wheeled passenger EVs.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO