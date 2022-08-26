Read full article on original website
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
Harper's Bazaar
Duchess Meghan Is Getting Back on Instagram
A Sussex and Instagram reunion may be in the works after all. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed that she has plans to get back on Instagram in a new interview with The Cut. "Do you want to know a secret?" Meghan said to writer Allison P. Davis. "I'm getting back … on Instagram."
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrate son Prince Gabriel’s 5th birthday
Happy fifth birthday to Prince Gabriel of Sweden! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip ’s second child turned five on Wednesday, Aug. 31. In honor of his birthday, the Prince Couple released a new adorable photo of Gabriel. RELATED: Queen Rania shares new photo with her future son-in-law...
Sébastian Marnier Talks Casting ‘Call My Agent!’ Star Laure Calamy In Twisted Rags-To-Riches Thriller ‘Origin Of Evil’ – Venice Q&A + Clip
Sébastian Marnier’s psychological thriller Origin of Evil, starring Call My Agent! actress Laure Calamy as a factory worker who discovers the father she never knew is a wealthy businessman, opens Venice’s Horizons Extra sidebar on Thursday. Embarrassed by her humble background when she meets her father and stepmother and sister in their luxury Mediterranean mansion, Calamy’s character pretends she is an entrepreneur on the verge of success. But nothing is as it seems and the lies begin to pile up. Calamy was in Venice last year in Horizons title A Plein Temps for which she won the best actress award for her...
Harper's Bazaar
How to be a successful multi-hyphenate
Ever since the author Emma Gannon published her book The Multi-Hyphen Method, to widespread acclaim, there has been a growing cohort of young professionals exploring the idea of a portfolio career – juggling multiple roles, or pursuing a passion project or side hustle alongside a day job that pays their way.
