Aspen, CO

Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Harper's Bazaar

Duchess Meghan Is Getting Back on Instagram

A Sussex and Instagram reunion may be in the works after all. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed that she has plans to get back on Instagram in a new interview with The Cut. "Do you want to know a secret?" Meghan said to writer Allison P. Davis. "I'm getting back … on Instagram."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sébastian Marnier Talks Casting ‘Call My Agent!’ Star Laure Calamy In Twisted Rags-To-Riches Thriller ‘Origin Of Evil’ – Venice Q&A + Clip

Sébastian Marnier’s psychological thriller Origin of Evil, starring Call My Agent! actress Laure Calamy as a factory worker who discovers the father she never knew is a wealthy businessman, opens Venice’s Horizons Extra sidebar on Thursday. Embarrassed by her humble background when she meets her father and stepmother and sister in their luxury Mediterranean mansion, Calamy’s character pretends she is an entrepreneur on the verge of success. But nothing is as it seems and the lies begin to pile up. Calamy was in Venice last year in Horizons title A Plein Temps for which she won the best actress award for her...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

How to be a successful multi-hyphenate

Ever since the author Emma Gannon published her book The Multi-Hyphen Method, to widespread acclaim, there has been a growing cohort of young professionals exploring the idea of a portfolio career – juggling multiple roles, or pursuing a passion project or side hustle alongside a day job that pays their way.
ECONOMY

