Benzinga

What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For PagerDuty

PagerDuty PD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagerDuty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. PagerDuty bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

A Preview Of JOANN's Earnings

JOANN JOAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JOANN will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60. JOANN bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
#Marcus Millichap#Q2 Marcus Millichap#Q1 Marcus Millichap#Roic
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 30, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.91% at $0.06. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 10.38% at $0.57. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.17% at $1.52. Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 6.01% at $2.97. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.41% at $1.05. SNDL SNDL shares...
Benzinga

3 Undervalued REITs That Could Turn Around Soon

Between inflation worries and recession signals, the stock market is currently acting volatile. Some analysts, like Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, have recently noted that stocks are in the beginning stage of a bear market cycle. After four good days last week in which the major indices were trending higher, stocks gave up their gains on Friday and really succumbed to selling pressure on the following Monday morning.
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Genmab Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Genmab GMAB. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Benzinga

Looking At GameStop's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on GameStop GME. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: FibroGen, Inc.

On Tuesday, shares of FibroGen, Inc. FGEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -4.38% to $12.87. The overall sentiment for FGEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 250 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Rubicon Technology RBCN's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
