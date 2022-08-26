Read full article on original website
charles Edmonds
4d ago
so Ted, how much did it cost for the ppp forgiveness to congress folks how much did it cost us to bail out the banks, how much did it cost us for the tax cut for the rich? You need to go to Mexico and disappear.
Cantley Farmer
4d ago
Hey Theadore, let's focus on the $1.5 trillion dollar tax cuts for the wealthy and corporate America which is three times plus higher than the less than the tuition relief which is less than $4 billion. Move on ❄❄
Den
4d ago
Look how much taxpayers are wasting on u and the rest that helped trumps big lies I hope everyone of them gets voted out
