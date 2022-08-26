ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5d ago

there's no competition everybody that can afford it is leaving California because of the taxes and the liberal views on crime look how bad this state is I don't blame people that have the means to get out I'm sure lots of people wish they could leave this armpit

Michael Robledo
5d ago

Too late, already moved this year. Have a big beautiful home now for my family. Easily my home is a over a million in Cali. Texas, just under 375k. No regrets leaving. Have space to breathe,no over crowding either.

T Briggs
5d ago

I moved back to texas after being frustrated by all the rules and restrictions and hidden taxes. When u buy a new car you pay taxes on the whole car not less the trade in value. You pay a special property tax when you buy a place. You pay tax on the difference between the old and new price. Didn’t know that. Earthquake ins. High. Car registration very high. Specisl permits on everything. Adds up

