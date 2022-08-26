there's no competition everybody that can afford it is leaving California because of the taxes and the liberal views on crime look how bad this state is I don't blame people that have the means to get out I'm sure lots of people wish they could leave this armpit
Too late, already moved this year. Have a big beautiful home now for my family. Easily my home is a over a million in Cali. Texas, just under 375k. No regrets leaving. Have space to breathe,no over crowding either.
I moved back to texas after being frustrated by all the rules and restrictions and hidden taxes. When u buy a new car you pay taxes on the whole car not less the trade in value. You pay a special property tax when you buy a place. You pay tax on the difference between the old and new price. Didn’t know that. Earthquake ins. High. Car registration very high. Specisl permits on everything. Adds up
