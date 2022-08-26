ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany rethinks gas surcharge after backlash over profits

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGhH1_0hWVNSjq00

The German government is considering backtracking on plans for consumers to pay a surcharge on natural gas amid mounting criticism that the money could flow to highly profitable energy companies, officials said Friday.

The surcharge of 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour was announced two weeks ago and could cost the average household several hundred euros (dollars) a year. About half of German households use natural gas for heating, some also for cooking. The measure is due to take effect in October and is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine.

Energy companies that previously relied on Russian gas are now scrambling to find alternative supplies, often having to pay considerably more due to sharply increased global prices while not being able to pass on all the difference to their customers due to fixed-price contracts. Others, though, have made higher profits from the higher prices.

The German government says the surcharge distributes the cost fairly among all gas users and helps prevent a collapse of major energy companies that could trigger a domino effect across the market.

But opposition politicians and consumer groups blasted the plan and even Economy Minister Robert Habeck acknowledged this week that some companies “that have made a lot of money” stood to profit from it. He told a meeting of business leaders Thursday that while those companies were legally entitled to claim a share of the surcharge, it was “not morally right” for them to do so and pledged to review the plan.

Habeck's spokeswoman, Katharina Grave, said it would be “sensible” for companies to voluntarily refrain from accepting money resulting from the surcharge. German utility company RWE and fossil fuel giant Shell have already said they will shoulder the higher purchase costs themselves.

“On the other hand we are checking whether there can be arrangements that make it harder for profitable companies (to receive money)," said Grave.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported those efforts.

“Now we first need to try to rule out in a legally sound way that this can happen,” he told reporters in Berlin .

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning to spend a week exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surcharge#Natural Gas#Backlash#Russian
The Independent

US attacks Russia’s ‘cynical obstructionism’ for blocking UN nuclear treaty

Russian officials have been blasted by their United States counterparts for “cynical obstructionism” after Moscow blocked the United Nations from adopting a joint declaration on nuclear non-proliferation. The US said on Sunday that after weeks of talks on The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which aims to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and promotes disarmament, that Russia had prevented the declaration from being adopted over “cynical” aspects of the text.Moscow had claimed that certain “political” aspects of the declaration, which is reviewed every few years and signed by 191 nations, were problematic, in apparent reference to “grave concerns” raised...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials.The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures." They added that the U.S. assesses that the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days this month is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs.The Associated Press reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its...
MILITARY
BBC

Russia to build two nuclear reactors in Hungary

Russian nuclear power giant Rosatom will begin constructing two new nuclear reactors in Hungary in the coming weeks, Hungary's foreign minister said. The deal, reached between Russia and the EU state in 2014, aims to expand the existing Paks nuclear plant. Russia's nuclear industry has not been subjected to EU...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Voices: Merde! France is wondering what on earth Britain has done to the water

Just because no English minister or tabloid editor speaks French, it should not be assumed that the same is true on the other side of the Channel.In the space of just weeks, Britain has become the butt of every joke in France about the dirty old man of Europe, where stinking rubbish in the summer heat piles up on the streets of Edinburgh at what is still Europe’s biggest summer festival of art, music, theatre and culture.The endless Brexit queues for holidaymakers at Calais and Dover are looked on with pity, as are the regular reports on French television...
EUROPE
The Independent

Hornsea 2: World’s largest offshore windfarm goes on stream off Yorkshire coast

The world's largest offshore wind farm has gone operational off the coast of East Yorkshire on Wednesday morning.The Hornsea 2 project will generate enough energy to power more than 1.3 million homes.The vast development – built by Danish energy firm Ørsted – covers an area four times the size of Liverpool with each of its 165 turbines standing some 200m tall. A single rotation from just one blade is said to be enough to power a home for a whole day."The UK is truly a world leader in offshore wind and the completion of Hornsea 2 is a tremendous milestone...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Lithuanians slam 'one-sided' reax to Gorbachev death

For many in the West, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union who has died at the age of 91, is worth applauding for his role in ending the Cold War. In 2019, a Lithuanian court convicted dozens of Soviet-era officials of war crimes but the country's prosecutors have refused to investigate Gorbachev, who was in power at the time.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson poised to confirm government funding for Sizewell C nuclear plant

Boris Johnson has given his strongest signal yet that he will announce government funding for a new nuclear power station before leaving office next Tuesday.The prime minister is understood to have privately taken the decision to press ahead with the Sizewell C reactor in Suffolk several weeks ago, despite concerns from allies of Liz Truss that a decision now could tie the hands of his likely successor.Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng – currently business secretary and tipped to be chancellor if she wins the race to succeed Mr Johnson – is a strong supporter of nuclear power, saying the UK needs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reason.com

Freedom Was Giving Us Prosperity and Full Bellies. Political Leaders Squandered What We Had.

The good news is that Ukraine, a breadbasket country for much of the world, is shipping food again. This has nudged global food prices off highs that put sufficient calories out of the reach of too many people. The bad news is that supply chains remain disrupted, Russia's invasion of its neighbor still plays havoc with grain and energy markets, and food remains too expensive. Wealthy countries foresee hard times, and the outlook is worse for others who, until recently, were climbing out of poverty and hunger.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

817K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy