Religion

Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism for new film

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism after studying the religion for upcoming film Padre Pio.

The actor will play the eponymous Italian saint, who was known for portraying crucifixion wounds on the body of Jesus Christ.

Mr LaBeouf, who was dropped from a number of projects and by his agent following abuse allegations made against him by FKA Twigs , told Word on Fire that he had been struggling with his mental health before joining the film.

“I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him," Mr LaBeouf said.

