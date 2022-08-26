Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public and will be televised live on SteGenTV Channel 991 on the Spectrum (Charter) Cable TV system in Ste. Genevieve. The tentative...
kwos.com
Missouri’s GOP governor and some legislative Democrats disagree on tax cut’s impact
Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City next week for a special session called by Governor Mike Parson (R). The governor wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve the largest tax cut in state history and to approve a six-year extension of farm tax credits. The governor says Missouri has a...
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
missouribusinessalert.com
DED awards over $17 million to Missouri communities for infrastructure projects
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Friday that $17 million will be awarded through its Community Development Block Grant Program to fund improvements in infrastructure among 40 communities. Improvements across the state include street and roadway repairs, drainage and sewer system updates, property demolitions and construction of new public...
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Has 5 New Laws Now In Effect. Want To Know What They Are?
If you ever watched School House Rock as a child you may be familiar with the song, "I'm Just A Bill". If you do remember that tune, then you know a bill can become law. As of Sunday Aug 28th, the state of Missouri will have 5 new bills that have now become laws and have taken affect. Here is a list as to what they are:
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Missouri election laws take effect Sunday; will impact November election
New Missouri election laws took effect Sunday that will impact the upcoming November midterm election. The post Missouri election laws take effect Sunday; will impact November election appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Rotary inducts two new members
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Rotary Club has officially inducted two new members to its ranks. They are Ollie Siebert, (left), and Stacey Koeller, (right). Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.
FireRescue1
Former Mo. firefighter settles discrimination lawsuit for $250K
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District, embroiled in allegations of financial mismanagement a decade ago, has settled a 2010 lawsuit with a former firefighter for $250,000. The district agreed to pay former firefighter Harold W. Conner $250,000 to settle his lawsuit, which alleged...
kttn.com
First Missouri Bank is Now Verimore Bank
First Missouri Bank a community bank with locations throughout Northern Missouri – announces it will change its name to Verimore Bank as of today, August 29, 2022. The Brookfield, Missouri-based bank will maintain its current staff and local ownership comprised of individuals who are committed to serving the communities they call home.
Here's when the St. Louis area's newest Costco is set to open
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The new Costco in University City has an opening date set for this fall. The St. Louis region’s fourth Costco store will open Oct. 25, a city spokeswoman confirmed. The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer operates existing locations in south St. Louis County, Manchester and St. Peters.
EXPLAINER: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday
A series of bills approved in Missouri take effect Sunday, Aug. 28 as laws.
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
suntimesnews.com
Gasoline prices rise 0.4 cents a gallon in Missouri
BOSTON, Mass. –Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.9 cents per gallon...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
stjosephpost.com
Glufosinate-resistant Palmer Amaranth found in Missouri
University of Missouri Extension researchers have confirmed the state’s first case of glufosinate-resistant Palmer Amaranth in the Bootheel Region of Missouri. Palmer Amaranth spreads and adapts quickly to herbicides. Each weed produces up to one million seeds, which heightens the spread of resistance. The confirmation of Glufosinate resistance is...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
