Ste. Genevieve, MO

Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public and will be televised live on SteGenTV Channel 991 on the Spectrum (Charter) Cable TV system in Ste. Genevieve. The tentative...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE
DED awards over $17 million to Missouri communities for infrastructure projects

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Friday that $17 million will be awarded through its Community Development Block Grant Program to fund improvements in infrastructure among 40 communities. Improvements across the state include street and roadway repairs, drainage and sewer system updates, property demolitions and construction of new public...
MISSOURI STATE
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law

A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
Ste. Genevieve Rotary inducts two new members

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Rotary Club has officially inducted two new members to its ranks. They are Ollie Siebert, (left), and Stacey Koeller, (right). Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Former Mo. firefighter settles discrimination lawsuit for $250K

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District, embroiled in allegations of financial mismanagement a decade ago, has settled a 2010 lawsuit with a former firefighter for $250,000. The district agreed to pay former firefighter Harold W. Conner $250,000 to settle his lawsuit, which alleged...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
First Missouri Bank is Now Verimore Bank

First Missouri Bank a community bank with locations throughout Northern Missouri – announces it will change its name to Verimore Bank as of today, August 29, 2022. The Brookfield, Missouri-based bank will maintain its current staff and local ownership comprised of individuals who are committed to serving the communities they call home.
MISSOURI STATE
Gasoline prices rise 0.4 cents a gallon in Missouri

BOSTON, Mass. –Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.9 cents per gallon...
MISSOURI STATE
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt

Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
MISSOURI STATE
Glufosinate-resistant Palmer Amaranth found in Missouri

University of Missouri Extension researchers have confirmed the state’s first case of glufosinate-resistant Palmer Amaranth in the Bootheel Region of Missouri. Palmer Amaranth spreads and adapts quickly to herbicides. Each weed produces up to one million seeds, which heightens the spread of resistance. The confirmation of Glufosinate resistance is...
MISSOURI STATE
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MISSOURI STATE

