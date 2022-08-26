ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, IL

Perryville youth presents wood burning demonstration at state fair

SEDALIA — A Perryville youth gave a demonstration of wood burning during the Missouri State Fair. Dresden Donze competed in a county event in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H Building Demonstrations. Demonstrations are a great way of sharing what youth learn in 4-H projects focused on...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Route 61 reduced in Perry County for pavement improvements

SIKESTON – Route 61 in Perry County will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. This section of roadway is located from Main Street to the Route P in Perryville, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Randolph County Sheriff’s report

CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report. Antoine D. Meeks 30, O’Fallon, arrested August 22, 2022 by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Is incarcerated. Burke A. Eastes 59, Marion, arrested August 22, 2022...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 38-year-old Tabitha Reed of Perryville was charged with failure to abate a nuisance. Police they reinspected the subject’s property in the 100 block of South Kiefner Street on July 26th and observed an inoperable vehicle remained in public view in violation of the city code.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Tennessee man hurt when car crashes during police pursuit

JEFFERSON CITY — A 22-year-old man from Dyersburg, Tennessee suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash while being pursued on Perry County Road 816 by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deon R. Thompson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville. The...
DYERSBURG, TN

