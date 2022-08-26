PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 38-year-old Tabitha Reed of Perryville was charged with failure to abate a nuisance. Police they reinspected the subject’s property in the 100 block of South Kiefner Street on July 26th and observed an inoperable vehicle remained in public view in violation of the city code.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO