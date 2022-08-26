Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Former University of Mississippi Medical Center exec joins digital health company
John Showalter, MD, has joined digital health company Linus Health as its chief product officer. Dr. Showalter joins Linus Health from AI company Jvion, where he served as chief product officer leading the company's product, clinical and analytics teams. Prior to that, Dr. Showalter served as chief medical informatics officer...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 chief digital officers on what layoffs mean for digital health industry
After a busy 2021, in which digital health companies raised many billions of dollars and some even went public, the market for startups offering tech-heavy services like virtual care and data analytics has slowed, leading many of the firms to cut jobs in 2022. Becker's reached out to hospital and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens taps new senior diversity executive
Walgreens Boots Alliance has selected Alethia Jackson to be the company's next senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Ms. Jackson is currently Walgreens' vice president of federal government relations and will transition to the new position Oct. 1, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Chief innovation officers prioritize designing a more 'innovation-friendly' environment
Chief innovation officers' priorities include delivering the key principles behind innovation including leadership, creating networks, harnessing idea development, leveraging the right incentives and building and managing an effective, transparent and efficient innovation process. Becker's spoke to health system chief innovation officers about what their top priorities are for their role.
RELATED PEOPLE
beckershospitalreview.com
PeaceHealth taps Michelle James, former Providence nurse executive, as chief nursing officer
Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer on Sept. 12. Ms. James has held both VP of operations and senior nursing roles at the regional and system levels for Renton, Wash.-based Providence. Most recently, she was the executive director of the health system's nursing institute, overseeing nursing practice innovation across more than 50 hospitals.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mid-Valley Hospital names James White new CEO
Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital has selected James White as its new CEO. Mr. White has previously served as CEO for several hospitals, including Newport, Wash.-based Pend Oreille County Public Hospital; Moses Lake, Wash.-based Grant County Public Hospital; North Hawaii Community Hospital in Kamuela; and Goldendale, Wash.-based Klickitat County Public Hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
TidalHealth Nanticoke CMO dies at 53
Seaford, Del.-based TidalHealth Nanticoke chief medical officer Harry Anthony, MD, died on Aug. 27 while on vacation with his family. He was 53. Dr. Anthony had been with TidalHealth since 1988 and served as CMO of the hospital and its primary and specialty care offices for the past four years, according to an Aug. 29 news release. He is survived by his wife and three children.
beckershospitalreview.com
Englewood Health names Dr. Erik Chu chief of emergency medicine
Englewood (N.J.) Health on Aug. 29 named Erik Chu, MD, chief of emergency medicine. He joined the hospital's emergency department in 2005. Dr. Chu has served as assistant medical director of the hospital's ED since 2018. He currently serves as chair of Englewood Health's interdisciplinary emergency department council. Dr. Chu...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health invests $25.5 million in North Carolina community impact and health equity initiatives
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and the Novant Health Foundation invested $25.5 million since January 2020 toward community impact and health equity initiatives across North Carolina, according to an Aug. 29 news release. These initiatives are designed to improve the key drivers of health, including access to care, food, housing, transportation,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healee raises $2M for US telehealth expansion
Telehealth and digital health startup Healee has raised $2 million in seed funding to expand services in the U.S. Healee works with healthcare organizations to expedite the launch of their digital health offerings. The seed funding round was led by Nina Capital with participation from Calm/Storm Ventures, Kaya VC and Eleven Ventures, according to an Aug. 30 Healee news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
11 health systems adopting Oracle Cerner's EHR tech to improve patient safety, satisfaction
Oracle Cerner's clients have achieved top HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model Stage 7 validation, the highest recognition for hospitals that have embraced the shift from paper to EHRs. Since 2021, the EHR giant has helped more than 20 health systems go through the HIMSS validation process, according to an...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations
More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since July 1. 1. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Hardest tech roles to fill in healthcare
IT staffers are in demand at hospitals and health systems across the country, and healthcare tech executives often struggle to find people to hire for the roles. Here are the five healthcare tech positions that took the longest to fill in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Medical Device Network analysis of millions of job postings (by the average number of days the openings were advertised online):
beckershospitalreview.com
Kansas hospital CEO 2 months into administrative leave
Ben Quinton, CEO of William Newton Hospital, a critical access hospital in Winfield, Kan., remains on paid administrative leave two months after the leave initially began, the hospital confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 30. Mr. Quinton is currently on leave not to exceed Aug. 31, the statement...
beckershospitalreview.com
Jones Memorial Hospital names Boyd Chappell new CFO
Wellsville, N.Y.-based Jones Memorial Hospital has named Boyd Chappell as its new CFO. Mr. Chappell previously served as CFO and COO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich. "Boyd comes to Jones with an impressive amount of healthcare experience and will be a wonderful addition to the Administrative Team," James...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA voices support for rural emergency hospital designation
The American Hospital Association has thrown its support behind CMS' proposed rural emergency hospital designation, stating the new model will "help preserve necessary health care services in already underserved areas." CMS unveiled its proposed rural emergency hospital program in June and is expected to issue the final rule this fall....
beckershospitalreview.com
Post-acute care platform Olio Health raises $13M
Olio Health, which offers a digital platform for post-acute care, has landed a $13 million series A growth investment. "Health systems lack insight into their patients' conditions post-discharge, increasing readmission rates and length of stay," said Philip Lewis, a partner with lead funder Fulcrum Equity Partners, in an Aug. 29 Fulcrum news release. "When the entire care management team has real-time patient status throughout the post-acute footprint, providers can drive performance in value-based care arrangements."
beckershospitalreview.com
Centura names Twilla Lee CEO of 3 Kansas hospitals
Twilla Lee will join Centennial, Co.-based Centura Health as the CEO of three Kansas hospitals: St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City, St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. Ms. Lee has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, according to an Aug. 30 release from...
beckershospitalreview.com
National Institutes of Health awards $9.7M for antifungal therapy research
The National Institutes of Health will provide $9.7 million to Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Rogers and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to find a more effective therapy for pediatric uncomplicated candidemia. The study will take seven years and will focus on the effects of shorter-term treatment of uncomplicated candidemia, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
MedMinder lands $35M in funding to expand senior at-home care
Senior-focused pharmaceutical company MedMinder has landed a $35 million investment used to expand care to seniors at home. MedMinder offers a product line of digital pill dispensers, presorted medication trays and personalized clinical care. SWK Holdings Corp. provided a credit facility partnership, and existing equity partner Accelmed Partners provided an additional investment, according to an Aug. 30 MedMinder news release.
Comments / 0