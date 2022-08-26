ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former University of Mississippi Medical Center exec joins digital health company

John Showalter, MD, has joined digital health company Linus Health as its chief product officer. Dr. Showalter joins Linus Health from AI company Jvion, where he served as chief product officer leading the company's product, clinical and analytics teams. Prior to that, Dr. Showalter served as chief medical informatics officer...
10 chief digital officers on what layoffs mean for digital health industry

After a busy 2021, in which digital health companies raised many billions of dollars and some even went public, the market for startups offering tech-heavy services like virtual care and data analytics has slowed, leading many of the firms to cut jobs in 2022. Becker's reached out to hospital and...
Walgreens taps new senior diversity executive

Walgreens Boots Alliance has selected Alethia Jackson to be the company's next senior vice president of environmental, social and governance and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Ms. Jackson is currently Walgreens' vice president of federal government relations and will transition to the new position Oct. 1, according to an...
Chief innovation officers prioritize designing a more 'innovation-friendly' environment

Chief innovation officers' priorities include delivering the key principles behind innovation including leadership, creating networks, harnessing idea development, leveraging the right incentives and building and managing an effective, transparent and efficient innovation process. Becker's spoke to health system chief innovation officers about what their top priorities are for their role.
Mike Dwyer
PeaceHealth taps Michelle James, former Providence nurse executive, as chief nursing officer

Michelle James, BSN, RN, will join Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth as senior vice president for patient care services and chief nursing officer on Sept. 12. Ms. James has held both VP of operations and senior nursing roles at the regional and system levels for Renton, Wash.-based Providence. Most recently, she was the executive director of the health system's nursing institute, overseeing nursing practice innovation across more than 50 hospitals.
Mid-Valley Hospital names James White new CEO

Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital has selected James White as its new CEO. Mr. White has previously served as CEO for several hospitals, including Newport, Wash.-based Pend Oreille County Public Hospital; Moses Lake, Wash.-based Grant County Public Hospital; North Hawaii Community Hospital in Kamuela; and Goldendale, Wash.-based Klickitat County Public Hospital.
TidalHealth Nanticoke CMO dies at 53

Seaford, Del.-based TidalHealth Nanticoke chief medical officer Harry Anthony, MD, died on Aug. 27 while on vacation with his family. He was 53. Dr. Anthony had been with TidalHealth since 1988 and served as CMO of the hospital and its primary and specialty care offices for the past four years, according to an Aug. 29 news release. He is survived by his wife and three children.
Englewood Health names Dr. Erik Chu chief of emergency medicine

Englewood (N.J.) Health on Aug. 29 named Erik Chu, MD, chief of emergency medicine. He joined the hospital's emergency department in 2005. Dr. Chu has served as assistant medical director of the hospital's ED since 2018. He currently serves as chair of Englewood Health's interdisciplinary emergency department council. Dr. Chu...
Novant Health invests $25.5 million in North Carolina community impact and health equity initiatives

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and the Novant Health Foundation invested $25.5 million since January 2020 toward community impact and health equity initiatives across North Carolina, according to an Aug. 29 news release. These initiatives are designed to improve the key drivers of health, including access to care, food, housing, transportation,...
Healee raises $2M for US telehealth expansion

Telehealth and digital health startup Healee has raised $2 million in seed funding to expand services in the U.S. Healee works with healthcare organizations to expedite the launch of their digital health offerings. The seed funding round was led by Nina Capital with participation from Calm/Storm Ventures, Kaya VC and Eleven Ventures, according to an Aug. 30 Healee news release.
15 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since July 1. 1. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.
Hardest tech roles to fill in healthcare

IT staffers are in demand at hospitals and health systems across the country, and healthcare tech executives often struggle to find people to hire for the roles. Here are the five healthcare tech positions that took the longest to fill in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Medical Device Network analysis of millions of job postings (by the average number of days the openings were advertised online):
Kansas hospital CEO 2 months into administrative leave

Ben Quinton, CEO of William Newton Hospital, a critical access hospital in Winfield, Kan., remains on paid administrative leave two months after the leave initially began, the hospital confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 30. Mr. Quinton is currently on leave not to exceed Aug. 31, the statement...
Jones Memorial Hospital names Boyd Chappell new CFO

Wellsville, N.Y.-based Jones Memorial Hospital has named Boyd Chappell as its new CFO. Mr. Chappell previously served as CFO and COO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich. "Boyd comes to Jones with an impressive amount of healthcare experience and will be a wonderful addition to the Administrative Team," James...
AHA voices support for rural emergency hospital designation

The American Hospital Association has thrown its support behind CMS' proposed rural emergency hospital designation, stating the new model will "help preserve necessary health care services in already underserved areas." CMS unveiled its proposed rural emergency hospital program in June and is expected to issue the final rule this fall....
Post-acute care platform Olio Health raises $13M

Olio Health, which offers a digital platform for post-acute care, has landed a $13 million series A growth investment. "Health systems lack insight into their patients' conditions post-discharge, increasing readmission rates and length of stay," said Philip Lewis, a partner with lead funder Fulcrum Equity Partners, in an Aug. 29 Fulcrum news release. "When the entire care management team has real-time patient status throughout the post-acute footprint, providers can drive performance in value-based care arrangements."
Centura names Twilla Lee CEO of 3 Kansas hospitals

Twilla Lee will join Centennial, Co.-based Centura Health as the CEO of three Kansas hospitals: St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City, St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. Ms. Lee has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, according to an Aug. 30 release from...
National Institutes of Health awards $9.7M for antifungal therapy research

The National Institutes of Health will provide $9.7 million to Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Rogers and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to find a more effective therapy for pediatric uncomplicated candidemia. The study will take seven years and will focus on the effects of shorter-term treatment of uncomplicated candidemia, the...
MedMinder lands $35M in funding to expand senior at-home care

Senior-focused pharmaceutical company MedMinder has landed a $35 million investment used to expand care to seniors at home. MedMinder offers a product line of digital pill dispensers, presorted medication trays and personalized clinical care. SWK Holdings Corp. provided a credit facility partnership, and existing equity partner Accelmed Partners provided an additional investment, according to an Aug. 30 MedMinder news release.
