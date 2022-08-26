Read full article on original website
Alphonse Lamczik
Mr. Alphonse Lamczik of DuBois, IL, departed this life at Centralia Manor in Centralia, IL on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 5:22 A.M. He had attained the age of 88 years and 9 days. Alphonse was born on August 17, 1934, in DuBois, IL, the son of Peter and Mary...
Phyllis E. Mitchell
Phyllis E. Mitchell, age 91, of Ashley, Illinois, formerly of Richview, Illinois, passed away at 8:38 A.M. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at GreenTree Memory Care in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born on September 16, 1930, at her home in Richview, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Carrie (Randell)...
