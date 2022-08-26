Mr. Alphonse Lamczik of DuBois, IL, departed this life at Centralia Manor in Centralia, IL on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 5:22 A.M. He had attained the age of 88 years and 9 days. Alphonse was born on August 17, 1934, in DuBois, IL, the son of Peter and Mary...

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO