abovethelaw.com

State Worried That Talking About Race Harms Kids Brings Back Beating Children In School

I thought it was simple enough when people were trying to bring prayer back to schools. Would that be a blatant violation of what the Establishment Clauses and Freedom of Speech used to represent? Yes, but at the end of the day, it’s not like your teachers were hitting you for not falling in line. Sure, some states in our union are actively banning books to prevent students from thinking freely, but the notion that beating children would be allowed in 2022 is a little too outrageous for this day and age. Right?
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Parents avoiding woke education, enrolling children in Catholic school

Catholic schools are seeing an increase in enrollment as parents fight educational culture wars. With parents’ concerns on the rise over critical race theory, gender theory, and COVID-19 policies, the National Catholic Educational Association saw a 3.8% increase in enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year. As a new school year begins, the increase is seemingly continuing.
Vice

Judge Rules Schools Can't Scan Your Bedroom With Creepy Proctoring Apps

A federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, has ruled against a university’s use of controversial anti-cheating software which required students to capture images of their private rooms before taking remote exams. The lawsuit was brought by Aaron Ogletree, a chemistry student at Cleveland State University who argued that the software...
NBC News

I am a high school senior. Please make me take the SATs.

I never thought I would say these words but … please keep standardized testing for college admissions. As a high school senior, I am facing a frenzy of college applications and a deluge of informational mailings from prospective colleges. My to-do list includes 30-plus essays for applications, scholarships and more.
