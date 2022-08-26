Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
abovethelaw.com
State Worried That Talking About Race Harms Kids Brings Back Beating Children In School
I thought it was simple enough when people were trying to bring prayer back to schools. Would that be a blatant violation of what the Establishment Clauses and Freedom of Speech used to represent? Yes, but at the end of the day, it’s not like your teachers were hitting you for not falling in line. Sure, some states in our union are actively banning books to prevent students from thinking freely, but the notion that beating children would be allowed in 2022 is a little too outrageous for this day and age. Right?
Missouri school district brings back spanking for unruly children
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spanking is staging a comeback this school year in the classrooms of one small town in southwestern Missouri, where the district will now allow corporal punishment for any unruly student whose parents give their blessing.
A Missouri school district reinstated spanking if parents give their OK
The policy says corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline have failed and then only with the superintendent's permission. The district had dropped the practice in 2001.
Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply
Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school. "We are writing to you today as an expression of a...
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Viewers Disgusted By Woman's Description of Elementary School 'Slave Day'
"The fourth graders are split up into slaves and slave catchers," the woman explained.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Florida Christian school says students living gay or trans lifestyles will be asked to leave
A private Christian school in Florida told parents ahead of the coming school year that students will only be identified by their "biological sex" and said that students who are found "participating" in gay or transgender lifestyles will be asked to "leave the school immediately." "We believe that God created...
Texas schools are required to put up posters of the national motto 'In God We Trust,' but critics say the law imposes religion on children
The Texas law mandates hanging the posters, which must have an American flag and the Texas state flag under the motto, only if they are donated.
Bob Woodson on California's woke kindergarten lessons: 'This is the greatest outrage'
Woodson Center President Bob Woodson argued Wednesday that race-based admissions and woke curriculums that lower standards for Black Americans are an "internal assault on the self-esteem of Black people." "This is the greatest outrage," Woodson told "Fox & Friends." Woodson reacted to news that a California school district is paying...
A Tool That Monitors How Long Kids Are in the Bathroom Is Now in 1,000 American Schools
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. e-HallPass, a digital system that students have to use to request to leave their classroom and which takes note of how long they’ve been away, including to visit the bathroom, has spread into at least a thousand schools around the United States.
In the Name of Equity, Schools Are Reintroducing Racism | Opinion
If this trend is allowed to continue, the results will inevitably cause far more harm than good.
Poll: Most Parents Oppose Arming Teachers with Guns — But Support is Growing
A majority of parents don’t think teachers should carry guns as a security response to mass school shootings, according to a new national poll. But the controversial practice, comparisons show, does appear to have gained additional support in recent years. Just 43% of parents with children in public schools are in favor of teachers and […]
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Parents avoiding woke education, enrolling children in Catholic school
Catholic schools are seeing an increase in enrollment as parents fight educational culture wars. With parents’ concerns on the rise over critical race theory, gender theory, and COVID-19 policies, the National Catholic Educational Association saw a 3.8% increase in enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year. As a new school year begins, the increase is seemingly continuing.
Judge Rules Schools Can't Scan Your Bedroom With Creepy Proctoring Apps
A federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, has ruled against a university’s use of controversial anti-cheating software which required students to capture images of their private rooms before taking remote exams. The lawsuit was brought by Aaron Ogletree, a chemistry student at Cleveland State University who argued that the software...
I am a high school senior. Please make me take the SATs.
I never thought I would say these words but … please keep standardized testing for college admissions. As a high school senior, I am facing a frenzy of college applications and a deluge of informational mailings from prospective colleges. My to-do list includes 30-plus essays for applications, scholarships and more.
Black Youth At Segregated Schools More Likely To Use Alcohol
For Black girls, the more segregated the school, the likelihood of having drunk alcohol rose at twice the rate it did for Black boys. The post Black Youth At Segregated Schools More Likely To Use Alcohol appeared first on NewsOne.
