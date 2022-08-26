ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Brighton 27J will break ground on new STEM learning center

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KIeO_0hWVLmN400

Brighton 27J Schools will break ground on new STEM learning center 00:28

Brighton 27J will break ground Friday on a new STEM high school and Career and Technical Education Center.

The 47,500-square foot facility will offer state of the art, multi-level STEM learning centers. The new center will be located at Prairie View High School in Henderson.

"27J is committed to ensuring that every student can succeed in college, find success in serving in the military, and they will be successful in the most sought after careers in our community," said Paul Francisco, 27J Schools Director of Postsecondary and Workforce Readiness.

The new center will include a culinary lab, biomedical learning opportunities, sports medicine and personal training programs, small engine programs, computer science and information technology programs, arts and graphic design opportunities, audio/visual production spaces, medical science programs such as nursing, phlebotomy, and EKG, welding instruction, and more.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

DPS and teachers' union to negotiate cost-of-living increase

Denver Public Schools and its teachers' union are scheduling a long day of negotiations Wednesday.The teachers' contract is expiring, and bargaining teams remain far apart on a cost-of-living increase.Teachers want 12%, but DPS is offering 3.5%.If the bargaining teams don't reach an agreement by the end of Wednesday night, the district and union could choose to extend the current contract and continue negotiating or pursue mediation. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools

Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco Open Space details proposal for library at popular park

Jeffco Open Space and Jefferson County Public Library are searching for a location to build a new facility in the southern part of the county, and a popular park may be the site of new construction. More than 100 people attended a virtual meeting Tuesday night where the county shared more detailed plans. Jeffco Open Space owns the land, which they leased to Foothills Park and Recreation since 1999. The plans call for a 40,000-square foot library at the bottom of Sledding Hill Park, an open space where families go sledding each winter. A playground is also included in the proposal, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
tornadopix.com

Jefferson County Public Schools Primary School Closing List

At a special meeting on August 25, Jefferson County School District employees submitted to the Board of Education a proposal to close sixteen elementary schools, or about 10 percent of the district’s total.The shutdowns, tempted into the mid-July session, would save the area up to $12 million in the face of declining registration and worrying demographic trends affecting other areas throughout the metro area as well. But they will also bring seismic change to neighborhoods across one of Colorado’s most populous counties.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Brighton, CO
Education
City
Center, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County wants your opinions on proposed new library site

Jefferson County officials want public input on a proposed library in South Jeffco. A virtual community meeting is planned for next Tuesday night to lay out plans and ask for input on a good location. The county is scouting a plot of land, currently owned by Jeffco Open Space, at South Kipling and West Ken Caryl Avenue as a possible site for the library. The plans call for development on 5-6 acres of a 29-acre plot of land currently known as Sledding Hill Park. Plans currently call for a 40,000-square foot library with a parking lot shared with the park and sledding hill. The hill would not be impacted in the development. Permanent restrooms and a park area similar to but not on the scale of Clement Park have also been proposed. The community meeting, set for Tuesday, August 30th at 6:00 p.m., is virtual and a link can be found here. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood wants your feedback on Bear Creek Dog Park proposal

The City of Lakewood wants input on a proposed dog park. Bear Creek Dog Park would be located at the intersection of Bear Creek Greenbelt and Wadsworth Boulevard. It would also incorporate a new parking area and trailhead. According to the city, "Improvements to the park could include up to 8 acres of the site dedicated to a fenced, off-leash dog park and trail connections."LINK: Bear Creek Dog Park Survey  
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Sports Medicine#Art#K12#Stem#Ekg
CBS Denver

Schools urged to claim $3 million unclaimed property

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants schools to claim $3 million cash in unclaimed property. According to the treasurer, schools often lose track of property and payments, gift certificates, tax refunds, unpaid wages or uncashed checks. "Back-to-school time is a perfect opportunity to conduct an unclaimed money search for your favorite schools, from nursery schools to colleges, both public and private. We're always happy to reunite funds with our school systems so they can be put to use to help serve our students"  Dave Young, Colorado State Treasurer, former K-12 educator, and former President of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

16 schools face closure in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — School district staff recommended 16 Jeffco elementary schools for closure or consolidation because of declining enrollment and a decreasing elementary school student population. In the state's second-largest school district, which can accommodate 96,000 students, only 69,000 students are currently enrolled in 155 neighborhood schools. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado could see first chairlift-accessible mountain bike park

Colorado's Front Range is getting closer to seeing its first ever chairlift-accessible mountain bike park -- while developers have a few hurdles, they hope to have limited operations up and running by this time next year. "We were looking around the state and we felt that a dedicated bike park that offered chairlift access mountain biking was kind of a gap," said Phil Bouchard, cofounder of the Shadow Mountain Bike Park Project. Bouchard, along with his business partner and best friend Jason Evans, has been working on the concept for just over two years. Not only would it be the...
CONIFER, CO
CBS Denver

Student arrested at high school football game with gun

A student was arrested at a Bear Creek High School football game with a loaded handgun, according to Lakewood Police.The 15-year-old student was not identified due to his age, but police say they arrested him at Thursday's football game at Trailblazer Stadium 500 Kipling Street around 5:40 p.m.No one was injured and the student didn't point the gun at anyone, as far as police know, they said.Police officials, including school resource officers, said they were tipped off by school staff.The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon and being a juvenile...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Computer Science
CBS Denver

Most city services closed in Wheat Ridge Monday due to server outage

The City of Wheat Ridge confirmed on Monday morning most city services would be closed due to a server and network outage, the City tweeted. According to the City's tweet, "The Wheat Ridge Recreation Center is operating in a limited capacity. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time."Wheat Ridge Police Department also shared a tweet Monday morning in response to the City's outage. It says the police department will be on "accident alert" due to the downed servers and network. Anyone involved in a potential traffic incident in the city is advised by Wheat Ridge PD to obtain and exchange personal information with anyone involved and then report it to the police department within 24 hours. There was no immediate information regarding the time frame for servers and the network to once again become operational, but there was also nothing that indicated the outage would last past Monday. 
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Photos show how badly Marshall Fire damaged Target

Shoppers entering the newly reopened Target store in Superior this week will be able to see the level of damage that the interior of the building sustained when the wildfire raged through the neighborhood. The store has a series of photos on display inside the store as part of their reopening celebration.In addition to destroying more than 1,000 homes (in Superior, Louisville, Marshall and other parts of Boulder County), the fire on Dec. 30 damaged dozens of businesses. Target in Superior Marketplace was closed immediately after the fire and stayed closed until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. The photos show...
SUPERIOR, CO
DVM 360

Q&A with a keynote: Temple Grandin, PhD, MS

The world-renowned animal behaviorist and autism activist discusses her remarkable professional achievements. Temple Grandin, PhD, MS, author, lecturer, and professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, is delivering the keynote address at the Fetch dvm360® Conference on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Well known for her pivotal work as an animal behaviorist and as an autism activist, Grandin has contributed to improving the welfare of livestock through implementing ideas inspired by her visual-oriented thinking as an individual with autism herself.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Downtown Denver gets $3 million boost to attract more visitors

If you haven't visited downtown Denver lately, you're not alone. And that's the problem. City managers are working on a nearly $3 million plan to bring people back downtown. The money will be used to invest in pop-up experiences as well as boost existing businesses, restaurants and events. There's also an emphasis on creating a safe environment of people, more than a half million dollars will be spent to support a crime prevention plan. City officials say the number of downtown visitors has dropped more than 30% from 2019. There is also an 18-month campaign to brighten up spaces outside storefronts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
58K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy