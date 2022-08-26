Brighton 27J will break ground on new STEM learning center

Brighton 27J Schools will break ground on new STEM learning center 00:28

Brighton 27J will break ground Friday on a new STEM high school and Career and Technical Education Center.

The 47,500-square foot facility will offer state of the art, multi-level STEM learning centers. The new center will be located at Prairie View High School in Henderson.

"27J is committed to ensuring that every student can succeed in college, find success in serving in the military, and they will be successful in the most sought after careers in our community," said Paul Francisco, 27J Schools Director of Postsecondary and Workforce Readiness.

The new center will include a culinary lab, biomedical learning opportunities, sports medicine and personal training programs, small engine programs, computer science and information technology programs, arts and graphic design opportunities, audio/visual production spaces, medical science programs such as nursing, phlebotomy, and EKG, welding instruction, and more.