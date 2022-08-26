Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State police announce some closures to Atherton Street
Penn State University Police and Public Safety announced on Twitter some areas of Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue, will be closed to vehicles through Sept. 6. “In the interest of public safety,” the tweet said, “pedestrians are reminded to follow detour signage.”. University police also...
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s latest campus upgrades, construction projects to kick off fall semester
As students settle into campus for the start of the fall semester, Penn State made some upgrades to the University Park campus — from multimillion-dollar projects to adding new greenery. Here are a few additions to campus this year. 1. Beautification of the library. This summer, Penn State made...
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College the week of Aug. 29
With the second week of classes in full swing, here are events happening at Penn State and around State College to ease your transition after sylly week. 11 a.m. — Penn State’s Career Services will host a “Career Services Fall Open House” to introduce students to opportunities, resources and services available for their career development needs at the Bank of America Career Services Center on campus.
Digital Collegian
State College's 3 Dots Downtown to host "Monthly Dance Party" beginning Sept. 8
3 Dots Downtown, in collaboration with Gorinto Productions, will host a "Monthly Dance Party" series at 137 E. Beaver Ave. beginning Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., according to a release from Gorinto Productions. Gorinto Productions, a locally-based arts and music programming initiative, will present a "consistent top-tier event" each...
Digital Collegian
State College police request assistance in identifying male involved with theft
The State College Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a male who was allegedly involved with the theft of a package on Monday. The release said the male was captured on security footage at approximately 5:53 p.m. on the porch of a residence located on the 100 block of South Barnard Street.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey announces date, opponent for annual Teddy Bear Toss benefitting THON
Although Penn State has yet to play a game in its 2022-23 schedule, there is one game in particular that fans should mark on their calendar. The Nittany Lions will host Ohio State on Dec. 3 for its annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Pegula Ice Arena. In support of...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football running back announces transfer destination
Just over two weeks ago, Penn State running back Caziah Holmes entered the transfer portal and now he’s found his new home. Holmes enrolled at Florida State Monday, but won’t be able to play in the 2022 season. The Titusville, Florida, native heads back to his home state...
Digital Collegian
Breaking down Penn State men's hockey’s key Big Ten matchups ahead of the 2022-23 season
Penn State came out firing in the 2021-22 campaign, rattling off six victories in its first seven games, but the beasts of the Big Ten halted any momentum generated by the squad in nonconference play. Finishing the regular season in sixth place in the conference with a record of 17-20-1...
Digital Collegian
Season Preview | Collegian staff picks for Penn State football in 2022
Zach Allen: 8-4 Penn State hasn’t seen the success it wanted over the past couple of seasons, finishing with a combined record of 11-11 in 2020 and 2021. I think this season will be a little better but not exactly what the team is looking for. The Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Sean Clifford stays at the top for 6th, final year
Quarterback is arguably football’s most important position, as it’s responsible for leading the offense down the field and reading the opposing defense. Lack of talent at quarterback can make or break a team, and a lot of that comes from experience adjusting to the college landscape. For Penn State, quarterback isn’t a position without experience with a sixth-year signal caller leading the charge for the blue and white.
Digital Collegian
Annual March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom Commemoration spotlights on Bayard Rustin
State College residents passing the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on Sunday may have heard the freedom songs or speeches of the annual memorial of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Over 50 community members and Penn State students gathered downtown as Leslie Laing addressed the audience and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey to host Wear White game against Notre Dame, Senior Day against Wisconsin
Penn State announced its Wear White game. The blue and white will take on Notre Dame for this year’s contest on Jan. 21, 2023, after beating Wisconsin last season with the same theme. During the 2021-22 season, the Fighting Irish went 28-12, beating Penn State all four times the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer looks to stay unbeaten with games against Stanford, Santa Clara
Penn State has been a force to be reckoned with early in the season. With a record of 3-0-1, the squad looks to continue that winning mentality early in the year. At the rate the Nittany Lions are playing at, they should be able to compete with any team on their schedule this season.
Digital Collegian
Scouting Report | Penn State football expecting plenty of passing, blitzing against Purdue on Thursday
The wait for Penn State fans is almost over, as the Nittany Lions head to West Lafayette to take on Purdue at the turn of September. While most fans might know a thing or two about Penn State, some might not know a lot about the team’s Week 1 opponent.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer suffers 1st loss of season after late goal from Syracuse on road
Penn State was hopeful to leave Syracuse, New York, with its first win of the season but instead went winless for a second straight game to start the 2022 campaign. The Nittany Lions were unable to get together any sort of offensive consistency throughout the match. The Orange struggled as well but came alive in the second and half and struck late in a 1-0 victory.
