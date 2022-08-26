Read full article on original website
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Danville to seek grant for White Mill development
Danville officials are ready to ask the state for a little help in getting the White Mill renovations underway. The Danville Office of Economic Development is asking City Council to apply to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for a $5,000,000 grant through the Industrial Revitalization Fund. That fund helps communities redevelop blighted and/or abandoned non-residential buildings. It includes an emphasis on ready-to-go projects that provide job creation, capital investment and could potentially transform a community's downtown. City officials say the White Mill checks off all of those boxes.
wfxrtv.com
Student found with modified BB pistol at Amherst Education Center, authorities say
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities and school officials took action on Monday after learning about an Amherst County student who was found in possession of a modified BB gun. According to Amherst County Public Schools, the staff received a report about a student in possession of a weapon...
wakg.com
First of Three New Convenience Centers Up and Running In Gretna
Pittsylvania County residents in the Climax Road area of Gretna now have a new convenience center to dispose of household garbage. The site at 8004 Climax Road has two open top boxes a compactor and recycling bins. This is the first of three projects the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved to improve trash service in the northern end of the county. The next project scheduled to open will be the site on Level Run Road in Long Island which is in the final stages of prep and is expected to go into operation in early September. The third and final convenience center project will be located on Meadow Ridge Court in Gretna. That project is the largest undertaking of the three and has an expected completion date of March 2023. More improvements could be on the way since the county as contracts with outside providers who bring in trash which helps offset costs for these upgrades.
WSLS
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital to no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday morning, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions. The restrictions go into place on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Below are the exceptions to the restrictions:. Inpatient:. Patients with physical limitations or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
chathamstartribune.com
Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina
A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
msn.com
68 dogs rescued in Pittsylvania County hoarding case adopted into homes
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 68 dogs seized as part of a hoarding case in Pittsylvania County have been adopted into homes. The Pittsylvania Pet Center said the dogs “were in horrible condition, some having never interacted with a person or seen daylight. The situation was nothing like nothing the staff of the Pittsylvania Pet Center or the County’s Animal Control Officers had ever seen.”
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxrtv.com
Police: Minor arrested after claiming he was armed at Lynchburg high school
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Police took a minor into custody on Monday after he reportedly trespassed at a Lynchburg high school and claimed he had a gun with him, leading to a lockout. The Lynchburg Police Department says a former student was spotted walking across the faculty parking lot...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police services now in new headquarters
All Danville Police Department operations is now at its new location. This includes services rendered to the public. The temporary address is 2291 Memorial Drive. After turning into to the new police department headquarters, travel to the top of the road, and park in the public parking lot. For assistance with directions, call 434-799-6522.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public health report includes cautions against ticks, Syphilis and Hepatitis A
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public health leaders are warning us all to be extra vigilant for ticks and mosquitoes, in addition to a rising number of Sexually Transmitted Infections. During her virtual health update Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow addressed multiple public health items. We’ve outlined them here for you below:...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital allowing no visitors to combat spread of COVID-19
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced that Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is adding visitation restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. No visitors will be allowed, with a few exceptions, beginning on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 a.m. as the facility moves to a red level threat.
WDBJ7.com
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
WSLS
The Business of Helping Others: How one family continues to provide for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roman family has always had a passion for helping others. Most recently, Shaquan Roman, the Outreach Coordinator for Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge, opened a new Roanoke City office in hopes of reaching more people. The program is a faith-based addiction treatment program for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chathamstartribune.com
From matted, starved to forever homes
The dogs arrived at the Pittsylvania Pet Center in April matted, starved, afflicted with numerous ailments and unaccustomed to human contact. Initial reports and photos were grim, but through the work of the Pet Center staff, as well as an outpouring of community support, all 68 dogs have found new homes, according to Pet Center Director Brent Weinkauf.
pmg-va.com
Floyd man wrecks, charged with DWI in Carroll
DUGSPUR — A Floyd County man is facing charges after a turbulent motor vehicle crash this past weekend. The incident occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 3:31 a.m near 7296 Floyd Pike in the Dugspur community of Carroll County. Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Carroll County Fire Rescue, along with assistance from the Virginia State Police.
WSLS
53-year-old man facing several charges after pursuit in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 53-year-old man is now in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday night, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office was alerted about a truck blocking the road and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive, located in the Huddleston area of Bedford County.
WBTM
One Arrested after South Boston Search Warrant Executed
A South Boston man is in jail following a search and seizure warrant executed on Berry Hill Road last week. 38-year-old Antonio Lee Chambers was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the Gazette Virginian the arrest was made by the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotics & Gang Taskforce, after a search warrant was executed by the Virginia State Police tactical unit. Teams seized cocaine, controlled substances, and a firearm during Thursday’s search. Chambers is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
Comments / 0