Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
lakeexpo.com
345 & 347 Lucy Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Wonderful Lakefront Duplex with Cove Protection at the 3MM, Lake of the Ozarks! This turnkey home has a great open floor plan, private parking area, and with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms on each side, there is plenty of room for everyone. An excellent investment property with Four Years of short term rental history. IT GROSSED $36,000 in 2021, $40,000+ in 2022 and could bring so much more. Bring the entire family and friends or Rent One Side for Extra Income. There are private upper and lower decks on each side with central stairs or connected by a middle deck. Stroll down to the Dock with 2 Boat Slips, 1 PWC Lift, dock locker and sink. Brand NEW structurally engineered state of the art septic, as well as a NEW Roof & Railings have been secured, making this the perfect purchase. This Duplex sits in a great location on HH and has endless opportunities, don't let this one get away!
msn.com
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week. The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer's Eatwell store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
lakeexpo.com
1356 Spindrifter Court, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Lakefront luxury at its finest! Completely renovated with no detail spared, this luxurious gem will leave you in awe. The main level offers high end LVP flooring, white oak beams, fresh paint, & main level living. The kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, matte white GE Cafe appliances, wall mount range hood, white w/ grey vein quartz counters, pot filler faucet, & a large island. The owner's suite presents panoramic views, gas fireplace, black alligator hexagon tile flooring, double floating vanities w/ quartz counters, large tiled shower, a free standing tub filler, walk-in closet, & washer/dryer hookups. Downstairs offers 4 more BRs(1 non-confirming), 2 full BAs, & a second entertaining area w/ wet bar & LG refrigerator. Additional updates include new black roof & gutters, Sonos sound system, freshly painted stucco & decks, & aluminum railing. You have access to the community pool, parking is plentiful, & rentals are allowed! NEW MODERN BLACK FRONT DOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON***
lakeexpo.com
70 Woodland Circle, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Immaculate 5bed/3bath home just outside of Lake Ozark in School of the Osage school district, in a desirable & very friendly neighborhood. Home has been completely painted throughout, new carpet in beds downstairs, new built in at entryway & some new fixtures. Main level living home on over 2 acres w/ vaulted ceilings, 2 living areas & nice fenced in back yard. Main level features nice hardwood floors, huge kitchen w/ tons of counter top & cabinet space, open concept & great natural light, makes for a fantastic entertainment space. Master suite features walk-in shower, jetted tub & 2 walk-in closets! Lower level family room has a large open space, LVP floors, woodburning fireplace, wet bar, 2bedrooms/1bathroom & walk-out to the covered patio & fenced in yard. Unfinished room downstairs would make a great in home gym or large storage room which also has a separate safe room. Cozy center firepit area is great for family or community gatherings.Large 2 car garage is heated/cooled.
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carthagenewsonline.com
Buy native trees and shrubs from MDC State Forest Nursery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Need trees and shrubs for your landscape? Go native with tree and shrub seedlings from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Native trees and shrubs can help improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property.
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
thelickingnews.com
Obituary – Russell A. Sisco II
Russell Ambus Sisco II, age 48, son of Marvin and Nancy Sisco, was born on February 15, 1974, in Columbia, Mo. He passed away on August 24, 2022, in Columbia, Mo., at University Hospital. Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nancy Sisco; and birth father, Russell...
Columbia residents protest Roe v. Wade overturning in ‘Summer of Rage Protest’
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Como for Choice held a "Summer of Rage" protest Saturday evening at the Boone County Courthouse to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A group of Columbia residents gathered in response to the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer which led to Missouri becoming the first state The post Columbia residents protest Roe v. Wade overturning in ‘Summer of Rage Protest’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
kttn.com
Two from Salisbury injured in crash on Highway 24
Two residents of Salisbury were hurt Saturday afternoon east of Salisbury on Highway 24. The driver of the car, 84-year-old June Arp of Salisbury, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the car, 86-year-old Clifford Arp of Moberly, was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Loren Miller of Centralia, was not reported hurt.
KRMS Radio
Former Longtime Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott Remembered
A fitting tribute as members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Department were joined over the weekend by family and friends as well as State Representative Mike and Misses Bernskoetter to remember longtime former Sheriff Bill Abbott. The get-together near the department featured the dedicating of a stone and a tree in the honor of Abbott. Abbott served as the sheriff for more than 16 years until his retirement in 2016 and his death, blamed on Covid-19, in January of last year.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputy
An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy approached a vehicle parked on I-70 after a crash near Montgomery City on August 21. The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and observed the driver, Douglas Beeson, 31, of Wright City, swaying in his seat with his eyes closed.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Mizzou preparing for heavy traffic involving rare Thursday football game
The University of Missouri is making accommodations for the increased traffic expected for Thursday evening’s football season opener at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Tigers will battle Louisiana Tech at 7 pm. Mizzou’s campus operations, including in-person classes, will continue as normal on Thursday. However, MU is asking all employees who work on-campus in non-public-facing roles and who can work remotely for the rest of the day to leave campus at noon on Thursday.
Comments / 0