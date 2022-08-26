Wonderful Lakefront Duplex with Cove Protection at the 3MM, Lake of the Ozarks! This turnkey home has a great open floor plan, private parking area, and with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms on each side, there is plenty of room for everyone. An excellent investment property with Four Years of short term rental history. IT GROSSED $36,000 in 2021, $40,000+ in 2022 and could bring so much more. Bring the entire family and friends or Rent One Side for Extra Income. There are private upper and lower decks on each side with central stairs or connected by a middle deck. Stroll down to the Dock with 2 Boat Slips, 1 PWC Lift, dock locker and sink. Brand NEW structurally engineered state of the art septic, as well as a NEW Roof & Railings have been secured, making this the perfect purchase. This Duplex sits in a great location on HH and has endless opportunities, don't let this one get away!

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO