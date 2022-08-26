Read full article on original website
BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued
PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
Grandview School District fights for bus driver incentives as shortage continues
GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview School District can't offer any incentives like signing bonuses or paid training, so bus drivers are going elsewhere, said the transportation director, Kyle Carrier. "It's frustrating, especially when a lot of those candidates are probably community members who see our district and then go to...
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
Dialed In: From the courtroom to community college
PASCO, Wash. - School is back in session for every grade level and higher education. Dr. Reb…
Richland's Eleventh Elementary School Holds Ribbon Cutting
West Richland, Wash. - Desert Sky Elementary held its ribbon cutting ceremony as part of their first day of school - ever - from 3 to 3:15 p.m. on August 29th. Students and families also had the opportunity to visit with faculty, including the Principal and tour classrooms of the new facility.
Pasco sees major economic developments on the way
PASCO, Wash. — Major growth is coming to the city, and they’re just the beginning. Economic development is at the forefront of Pasco right now. Randy Hayden, the Executive Director for the Port of Pasco said, “Between the Port, the City, our local PUD, TRIDEC, Franklin County, we’ve all really been working closely together to make this an attractive and easy spot for people to locate new companies. So, I think that’s paying off to allow the economic development projects that we’re hearing about.”
Maverick casinos giving away school supplies today
WASHINGTON STATE.- To celebrate the start of a new school year and to support students in need, Maverick Cares is hosting its annual Back-To-School event today. 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, and tickets for local activities will be handed out at 11 Maverick gaming locations across the state, including Pasco and Yakima, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, August, 31st.
Grain craft mill in Pendleton continues to burn
PENDLETON, Ore. - Fire crews in Pendleton are still watching the ongoing burning of a grain craft mill. The fire has caused hot spots in areas that crews can't get to, like the basement. Chief Jim Critchley says they'll continue to work hard, but until they get a demolition plan...
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
Traffic Alert: Accident blocks Westcliffe Blvd at Keene Rd in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Police officers and first responders from across the region converged at the intersection of Westcliffe Blvd and Keene Rd in Richland on Tuesday afternoon when heavy machinery rolled off a truckbed, leading to multiple injuries. Details are limited at this stage of the investigation, but Richland...
Walla Walla fair parade to travel new route
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The annual Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Parade will have a new route this year and the Kids Parade will return. Due to construction in the downtown area, the parade will begin at Alder and 4th Street and then proceed east to Spokane St, then north to Main St, and then west to 7th.
Body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Police Department confirmed that they removed a dead adult body from Jefferson Park on Monday, August, 29th. Detectives are investigating this case. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get...
BFHD encourages community to carry a second chance
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Wednesday, August, 31st, is International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) and communities in Washington and around the world are coming together to remember those that have died due to a drug overdose. Overdose deaths continue to be a pressing public health epidemic and the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD)...
Kennewick School Board passes new CRT policy. Did they actually teach it?
One members called it an accountability measure for teachers who may veer into political opinion.
Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?
Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
Walla Walla detectives launch investigation as body is found in Jefferson Park
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office rushed to Jefferson Park on Monday afternoon following reports that a body was found just beyond the tree line. According to an alert from the Sheriff’s Office, an initial report was answered by the County’s 911...
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
Wapato classified staff fighting for better wages
WAPATO, Wash. - Wapato paraeducators, custodians, bus drivers and kitchen staff are all asking the school district for better pay. These staff members are called "classified staff" and they work within the school district, but don't receive the same funding as the school district. Public School Educators of Washington Union...
