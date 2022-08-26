Read full article on original website
Sony makes the PS5 lighter just as the price goes up
Sony has once again quietly launched a revised PS5 model that’s more lightweight. Press Start, an Australian-based gaming site, reports that both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 are a lot lighter now, after new models began appearing in Australia this week. The new disc model (CFI-1202A)...
Tesla quietly built a virtual power plant in Japan
Tesla’s latest virtual power plant is in Japan. The company announced Friday that it has been quietly installing its Powerwall batteries at homes on the island Miyako-jima since 2021 and now has over 300 installed. It’s the largest commercial virtual power plant in Japan, according to the statement.
The Last of Us’ PS5 remake makes it feel like a modern game
The original The Last of Us first debuted on the PS3 in 2013 and was remastered for the PS4 just a year later. But here we are, less than a decade from its debut, and the game is already being remade. The newly christened The Last of Us Part I takes that original experience, the one that helped make Naughty Dog one of gaming’s most revered studios, and makes it feel comfortably at home on the PS5; in fact, the new version makes the game look and play a lot like its controversial sequel. In some ways, The Last of Us Part I seems superfluous, given the relatively young age of the original, which is still very accessible. It’s not like the PS4 remaster doesn’t hold up. But after spending some time with the remake, I have to say — it’s also the best way to experience this classic.
Portal 2 is the last free Xbox 360 Games with Gold title
Portal 2 will be the last Xbox 360 game available free to Xbox Live Gold subscribers through Microsoft’s Games with Gold program. Microsoft announced last month that Xbox Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games in October, simply because the company has “reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue.”
Sony’s new PlayStation Studios Mobile team is making spinoff games for your phone
As part of Sony’s push into mobile gaming, the company has formed a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that will operate separately from console game development. According to a press release, the new team will create mobile games with “new and existing PlayStation IP.”. Sony’s move to form a...
Snap is canceling several projects and laying off 20 percent of employees
Snap is laying off around 20 percent of its more than 6,400 employees and canceling its original shows, in-app games, and several other projects as part of a corporate restructuring. In a company memo on Wednesday that you can read in full below, CEO Evan Spiegel wrote that Snap is...
IFA 2022: all the news from Berlin’s big tech show
Like many tech trade shows, IFA has been more or less on hiatus for a couple of years after being disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2022, Europe’s biggest tech show is back with a vengeance, filling out the halls of Messe Berlin with consumer technology from around the world. While CES has a reputation for being the place where the year’s TVs get announced, and Mobile World Congress is focused on smartphones and wearables, IFA tends to be much broader, encompassing everything from smart home technology to audio.
Oppo is bringing its Reno 8 midrange series to Europe
Oppo is launching its Reno 8 series — previously announced for China and India — in Europe and the UK. The Reno 8 Pro sits at the top of the range with almost-flagship features and pricing: £599, or about $698. One of its key spec points is the inclusion of Oppo’s Marisilicon X neural processor (or NPU), which the company says enables better high-res video capture in very low light. The Reno 8 comes next, with a smaller screen and different processor, and the Reno 8 Light is the most basic model with a lower IP rating and reduced fast charging.
You might not be able to use older straps with the Apple Watch Pro
While Apple has increased the size of the Apple Watch over the years, users have always been able to use older watch bands with newer models. That might soon change. Initially spotted by MacRumors, leaker UnclePan claims that the so-called Pro — Apple’s forthcoming rugged smartwatch — may not be compatible with existing straps.
System Shock 3 is up to Tencent, confirms Nightdive Studios
The missing in action System Shock 3 is still (opens in new tab) entirely in the hands of Tencent. That's according to Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick, who in an an interview with VGC (opens in new tab) said that the rights to make System Shock 3 (opens in new tab), originally licensed to OtherSide Entertainment, had been sold on to and remain with Tencent.
Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have hit a new all-time low price
If you’re preparing to go back to school and require a more powerful laptop than the new M2-powered MacBook Air, you might want to consider investing in Apple’s 14- and 16-inch Macbook Pro models today now that they’ve dropped to new all-time lows. Best Buy is currently selling the 14-inch, M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro in space gray with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,599, a record-breaking $400 discount. The 16-inch configuration, meanwhile, is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 10-core CPU, and a 16-core GPU in space gray for $2,099 ($400 off).
Ryanair will grow even faster in recession, boss says
Ryanair will grow even faster in the event of an economic downturn in the UK, the company's boss has told the BBC. Michael O'Leary said people would still fly during a recession but they would choose low-fare airlines like Ryanair. The firm has announced what it described as its biggest...
Amazon is doing something called ‘Android Days’ with a great price on the Pixel 6A
Just when you were getting ready to wish your loved ones happy Honda Days, Amazon went and threw a new commercial holiday on our calendars: Android Days. Today is apparently the first day of Android Days, and as cringe-inducing as that sounds, there are actually some really good deals to be had, starting with our favorite midrange Android phone of the year: the Google Pixel 6A. Usually $449, it’s marked down to $369 right now — a discount of $80.
Japan's Nikkei leads losses as Asia markets drop after Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. He warned that rising interest rates will cause "some pain" to the U.S. economy, saying higher interest rates likely will persist "for some time." The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 2.66%...
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 should be improved with new Android 12L update
The Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 has finally started to land on Galaxy Tab S8 devices, making it the first line of tablets to receive the Samsung-flavored update (via Sammobile). So far, it’s only rolling out to users in South Korea and Europe, with people in more countries likely to see the update soon.
What the Apple Watch Pro needs to succeed
2022 is a big year for smartwatches. Samsung just refreshed its Galaxy Watch lineup with a new “Pro” model, Google is finally releasing a Pixel Watch, Qualcomm launched a new wearable chip, and some Wear OS 2 watches will finally get the upgrade to Wear OS 3. And over in Apple’s camp, the Apple Watch lineup is about to see its biggest overhaul in years. This year, we’re expecting to see not one, not two, but potentially three new Apple Watch models. A new Series 8, a new SE, and a never-before-seen rugged “Pro” model — a new high-end option that could potentially shake things up in the smartwatch world.
Some Dell XPS 13 Plus screens have a glue problem
Some early adopters of the new, beautiful, and undoubtedly polarizing Dell XPS 13 Plus have reported issues with its screen. Dell has confirmed to The Verge that it is aware of a screen issue on some OLED models of the device. The company is reaching out to impacted customers and appears to be recalling some products.
Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld leaks with Android apps and Switch-like UI
Logitech’s new cloud gaming handheld has leaked weeks after the company teased it was working on the new device. Logitech G and Tencent Games confirmed their plans for a dedicated handheld earlier this month, and now Evan Blass has tweeted pictures of the handheld which reveal access to the Google Play store, alongside support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service.
Astera Labs Enters Pre-Production Phase of Leo Memory Connectivity Platform for CXL-Attached Memory Expansion and Pooling
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent systems, today announced its Leo Memory Connectivity Platform supporting Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) 1.1 and 2.0 has begun pre-production sampling for customers and strategic partners to enable secure, reliable and high-performance memory expansion and pooling for cloud servers. This milestone follows the successful end-to-end interoperability testing of the Leo Smart Memory Controllers with industry-leading CPU/GPU platforms and DRAM memory modules over a variety of real-world workloads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005197/en/ Leo Memory Connectivity Platform: CXL-attached memory expansion and pooling for cloud servers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nvidia Broadcast support will make virtual green screens easier in OBS Studio
Popular open-source streaming software OBS Studio is getting some new features, including AI-powered virtual backgrounds from Nvidia Broadcast that allow you to change your virtual environment without using a green screen. The feature is far from perfect and won’t replace the quality of a physical green screen, but we can...
