ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago weather: Fall creeps in as Sunday storms expected

By Jake Sheridan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjijP_0hWVIKkD00
Theo Sconza swings on the branches of a willow tree as his family picnics at Ping Tom Memorial Park on Aug. 12, 2022, in Chicago. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

As temperatures continue to creep down, fall is approaching in Chicago. A warm weekend should offer a parting taste of summer, though expected storms Sunday could rain out plans.

Temperatures in the mid-70s are expected Friday, the National Weather Service said. Nighttime temperatures could dip into the mid-50s.

The National Weather Service issued a dangerous swimming conditions warning for southern Lake Michigan beaches. Waves as high as six feet could create life-threatening currents and hazardous boating conditions near the shore Friday, the service said.

More warm weather is expected Saturday, when temperatures will cross into the 80s. But rain and possible thunderstorms might come Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Doom said.

“I would just make all your outdoor plans for Saturday,” he said.

The sunrise has gotten almost thirty minutes later since the start of the month, an illuminating mark of this all-too-fleeting season’s end. The meteorologist said the weather has similarly trudged autumn.

The city has seen closer to normal temperatures lately, though the weather is still slightly warmer than it is typically this time of year, he said.

“Temperatures have been on a downward trend,” Doom said. “We are starting slowly to transition toward fall-like weather.”

The temperature is set to remain in the mid-80s throughout early next week, with a strong chance for rain and thunderstorms lingering into Monday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Predictions for September temps and rain outlook

–One remaining day tomorrow (Wednesday) in the 2022 CLIMATOLOGICAL SUMMER season—that’s the 3 month period which runs through June, July and August–and all indications point to us closing the books on a summer slightly warmer than normal (up 0.7-deg)–but also one which was DRIER THAN NORMAL in the city at O’Hare—with only 9.21″ versus the normal of 12.06″. That means summer 2022 produced only 76% of its normal rain.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Track Storms as They Move Into Chicago Area Using Live Doppler 5 Radar

Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning as potentially destructive winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain make their way into the area Monday morning and afternoon. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. The intensifying storms bring threats of potentially destructive hurricane-force winds, damaging...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
WGN TV

Latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center

Des Plaines- 12-inch diameter limbs snapped at 12:25 pm. Manteno Numerous limbs down across Highway 50 and near US 45 and US 52. Grant Park IL (Kankakee County) Wind gusts 60 to 65 mph. Bradley- Large tree downed, crushed a car at 1:25 pm. Braidwood Multiple large branches down at...
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Residents recall Monday's suburban severe storm damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Powerful winds and heavy rain pounding Chicago' s North Side and the suburbs Monday afternoon.The storm knocked down several trees, one falling on a car in Skokie. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei has a look at the aftermath where the damage is very scattered, but in parts of one neighborhood, it's severe.A very large part of a tree snapped off during the storms and came right down on a car just looking at this i would say it's a total loss. The car in front seems to be fine with just some minor scratches on the other side.Neighbors said...
SKOKIE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Lake Michigan#Beaches
WGN TV

Update on Severe Thunderstorm Watch #524… Strong to locally severe thunderstorms continue east across northern Illinois as they approach the immediate Chicago Metropolitan area

Mesoscale Discussion 1734 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0348 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 Areas affected...Northern IL into southern WI Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524... Valid 282048Z - 282215Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524 continues. SUMMARY...The threat for damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two will continue through the afternoon. DISCUSSION...At 2045Z, an arc of convection is spreading northeastward across northern IL and southern WI, in conjunction with an MCV now moving across far eastern IA. Measured wind gusts have thus far been sub-severe in association with these storms, though a few reports of tree damage have been noted. Moderate buoyancy (MLCAPE of 1500-2000 J/kg) will help to maintain storm intensity as storms spread toward the Chicago/Milwaukee areas by late afternoon/early evening. Relatively steep low-level lapse rates and 30-40 kt of flow in the 1-3 km layer (as noted in KDVN and KLOT VWPs) will continue to support a threat of damaging winds. Also, despite the primarily linear convective mode, favorable low-level moisture/buoyancy and modestly enhanced low-level shear may support a brief tornado or two with any embedded mesovortices.
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm just issued for portions of Cook and DuPage counties, valid until 7:45 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 644 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 745 PM CDT. * AT 643 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER BENSENVILLE, OR OVER OHARE AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, OHARE AIRPORT, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, NILES, IRVING PARK, WEST RIDGE, AUSTIN, WILMETTE, MELROSE PARK AND MAYWOOD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 139 AND 140. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 71 AND 84. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 45. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 17. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 45. THIS INCLUDES... LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Chicago

Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
ROUND LAKE, IL
WGNtv.com

New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake (IL), DuPage, and Cook counties; valid until 1:00 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1214 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1214 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM INVERNESS TO ADDISON TO NEAR LISLE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, BUFFALO GROVE, OHARE AIRPORT, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Thunderstorms headed for Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning issued for both nearshore and open waters off of the Chicago area from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1147 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CALUMET HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 145 PM CDT. * AT 1146 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 14 NM SOUTHWEST OF MCHENRY TO 8 NM WEST OF ELGIN TO 12 NM WEST OF AURORA TO 30 NM WEST OF JOLIET, MOVING EAST AT 40 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, 31ST STREET HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BURNS HARBOR, CALUMET HARBOR, INDIANA HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, BURNHAM HARBOR, HAMMOND MARINA, JACKSON PARK HARBOR AND BELMONT HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HAIL...0.00IN WIND...>34KTS.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN TV

Strong thunderstorms moving into the immediate Chicago area in portions of Lake IL, McHenry, Cook, and DuPage counties will bring gusty winds as high as 55 mph and heavy rainfall through 6:00 pm CDT

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 509 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 LAKE IL-MCHENRY IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL-CENTRAL COOK IL- 509 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LAKE, EASTERN MCHENRY, DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM CDT... AT 507 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM CHANNEL LAKE TO BARRINGTON TO BATAVIA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR STORMS TO INTENSIFY. IF STORMS INTENSIFY, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING MAY BE ISSUED FOR THIS AREA. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... ROUND LAKE BEACH, GRAYSLAKE, LAKE ZURICH, ANTIOCH, WAUCONDA, LAKE VILLA, ROLLING MEADOWS, LINDENHURST, LONG LAKE AND VENETIAN VILLAGE AROUND 515 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, PALATINE, HAWTHORN WOODS, GRANDWOOD PARK, KILDEER AND FOREST LAKE AROUND 520 PM CDT. BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, MUNDELEIN, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, LONG GROVE AND WADSWORTH AROUND 525 PM CDT. DOWNERS GROVE, HANOVER PARK, NORTHBROOK, VERNON HILLS AND LIBERTYVILLE AROUND 530 PM CDT. LOMBARD, ADDISON, ROSELLE, DEERFIELD, LINCOLNSHIRE, GREEN OAKS, RIVERWOODS AND BANNOCKBURN AROUND 535 PM CDT. ELK GROVE VILLAGE, HIGHLAND PARK, ZION, LAKE FOREST, OAK BROOK, VILLA PARK, WOOD DALE, GLENCOE, ITASCA AND WINTHROP HARBOR AROUND 540 PM CDT. ELMHURST, NORTH CHICAGO, BENSENVILLE, NORTHLAKE, HILLSIDE AND LAKE BLUFF AROUND 545 PM CDT. OHARE AIRPORT, MELROSE PARK, MAYWOOD, FRANKLIN PARK, BELLWOOD, SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 550 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for the northwest portion of Ogle County valid until 3:00 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 208 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 300 PM CDT. * AT 208 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MILLEDGEVILLE, OR NEAR POLO, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... POLO, FORRESTON, LEAF RIVER, ADELINE AND BAILEYVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Storms have quickly intensified- Severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for portions of Kendall, Will, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties; valid through 12:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1140 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1230 PM CDT. * AT 1139 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GENOA TO NEAR CORTLAND TO NEAR WATERMAN, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, DOWNERS GROVE, DEKALB, LOMBARD, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, ROMEOVILLE, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ADDISON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 265 AND 269. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 88 AND 132. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 42 AND 68. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 3. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 21, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 24 AND 30. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, HARPER COLLEGE, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
COOK COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy