Los Angeles County, CA

Progressive Rail Roading

Target to sponsor L.A. Metro GoPass expansion

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) last week announced Target Corp. will sponsor an expansion of the GoPass program. The program is expanding to Inglewood Unified School District for the 2022-23 school year, making nearly 8,000 students eligible for the GoPass Tap Card. The pass allows unlimited free rides on L.A. Metro trains and buses and on other participating municipal transit operators enrolled in the program, L.A. Metro officials said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?

So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Union Pacific, TPT partner on bilingual rail-safety materials

Union Pacific Railroad is continuing a partnership with Twin Cities Public Television (TPT), a local division of the Public Broadcasting Service in Minneapolis-St. Paul, to deliver new English- and Spanish-language multimedia rail safety materials during the back-to-school season. New videos and social media infographics with rail-safety tips aimed at children...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council approves more money for Project Roomkey phase out

The Los Angeles City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding Friday for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the coronavirus pandemic that is winding down. The Council also voted to temporarily extend the program at its three remaining sites: the Highland Gardens in Hollywood, Airtel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton deputies continue to address street takeovers causing havoc for residents

The Compton Sheriff’s station continues to tackle street takeovers plaguing the City and wreaking havoc for residents. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is aware of the ongoing issues Compton faces with these dangerous activities, which has resulted in the loss of life of both participants and spectators. The department has responded with traffic safety operations around Los Angeles County particularly targeting cars deemed “modified”.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council

Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

3 Palmdale Properties Trade Hands

A big deal in Palmdale totaling $10.2 million has shaken up the retail sector in the area. SRS Real Estate Partners completed the sales of three retail properties that are part of a larger complex called Palmdale Marketplace. Located at 39340 10th Street W in Palmdale, it’s a 214,000-square-foot power center anchored by Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Sprouts.
PALMDALE, CA
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches

Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

