Imogene Z. Stafford, 96, Oakland City
Imogene Z. Stafford, 96, of Oakland City, formerly of Pikeville, passed away at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Rehabilitative Center in Oakland City. She was born May 25, 1926, in Oakland City, Indiana, to Charles and Clesta (Henning) Coleman. She married Lawrence...
Janice K. Flannagan, 72, Jasper
Janice K. Flannagan, 72, of Jasper, passed away at her home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Janice was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 29, 1949, to Ervin and Mildred (Vaal) Hagedorn. Janice married Dr. Michael Flannagan on August 15, 1970, in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Janice began her career...
Janet S. Wenzel, 75, Jasper
Janet S. Wenzel, 75, of Jasper, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the Heart-to-Heart Hospice Facility in Evansville, Indiana. Janet was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 18, 1947, to Albert and Betty (Tormohlen) Wenzel. She was a graduate of Jasper High School. She was...
Dubois County Museum hosting archaeology program Sept. 10
The Dubois County Museum will host a program on Archaeology on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST. The museum invites the public to attend and learn about Native Americans who lived here from the artifacts they left behind. The morning program begins at 10 with a panel discussion with state archaeologist Dr. Rick Jones and local collectors Kenny Hochgesang and Derrick Haas on “Archaeology in Dubois County”.
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana needs volunteers, offers free training Sept. 27
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana needs volunteers in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer and Washington counties and will host a free training on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Albany location, 502 Hausfeldt Lane. Hosparus Health...
Dubois County CARES receives continuation grant
Dubois County CARES was awarded a 2022 Drug-Free Communities Support Program- Competing Continuation grant in the amount of $125,000 by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goals of CARES (Coalition for Adolescent Resilience and Empowerment Strategies)...
Thyen-Clark Cultural Center to feature local artist’s work
Jasper Community Arts will feature the work of Ferdinand-native and award-winning artist, Curtis R. Uebelhor for September and October at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Curt Uebelhor received his BS degree in Fine Art from the University of Southern Indiana in 1981. Following completion of his master’s degree in sculpture from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, he was the assistant director of the New Harmony Gallery Contemporary Art in New Harmony, Indiana, for 11 years.
Caution: Runners and walkers coming through for 10th Heartland Marathon
Huntingburg — The day is almost here! Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run is taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3. Residents are encouraged to grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. Signs, music, or just good, old-fashioned clapping along with words of support go a long way in encouraging a runner or walker to keep pushing toward the finish line. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. (ET).
City of Huntingburg partnering with IU to create park and rec master plan
The City of Huntingburg and Indiana University’s Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands has recently partnered to create a Parks & Recreation System Master Plan. The goal of this partnership is to produce a plan that ensures Huntingburg’s parks system meets the needs of residents both now and into the future. The plan will also identify gaps and future shortfalls, establish development priorities, and create an implementation strategy. This planning effort provides an opportunity to take an assessment of all the physical and programmatic resources in the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and determine the priorities for future investment.
Democratic party to host pulled pork dinner
Jeff Hill, Democrat Candidate for State Senate District 48 will be the featured speaker at the. Dubois County Democrats Pulled Pork Dinner on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Ferdinand. Senior Center 313 West 9th Street in Ferdinand. Hill, from Princeton, is a former Gibson County Deputy Sheriff and currently...
Love for home and community theatre bringing film production to Jasper
Two longtime friends with aspirations of launching their own production company will be shooting a short film in Jasper this October. Jasper natives Asya Hildenbrand and Shalyn Grow are the writers, directors and producers of “Me and My Shadow,” the first film from their new production company, Va Bene Pictures.
