The City of Huntingburg and Indiana University’s Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands has recently partnered to create a Parks & Recreation System Master Plan. The goal of this partnership is to produce a plan that ensures Huntingburg’s parks system meets the needs of residents both now and into the future. The plan will also identify gaps and future shortfalls, establish development priorities, and create an implementation strategy. This planning effort provides an opportunity to take an assessment of all the physical and programmatic resources in the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and determine the priorities for future investment.

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO