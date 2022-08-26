Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this yearJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco in downtown Green Bay is forced to move, but where?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco is one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin. The store began in 1898 and has only grown in popularity over the years, but after more than 100 years downtown, the store is forced to move. The question remains; where?
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
CBS 58
Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest highlights state's manufacturing and commerce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is teaming up with Johnson Financial Group this year to host the "Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" contest. Nick Novak is the vice president of communications and marketing at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. He joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will closure at large Midwest oil refinery impact gas prices in Wisconsin?
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The closure of a BP refinery in Whiting, Ind. hasn’t impacted gas prices in Northeast Wisconsin, at least not yet. According to AAA which tracks gas prices around the country, the statewide average for gas in Wisconsin was the same on Monday as it was on Sunday and it’s actually […]
WISN
Wisconsin farming manufacturer sets environmental goals
LOMIRA, Wis. — Climate change has taken the front and center of many discussions across the globe, with many switching gears in an effort to decrease our carbon footprint. One Wisconsin manufacturing company is setting environmental goals to help multiple industries become more efficient. There are some easy ways...
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
RELATED PEOPLE
moneyinc.com
The 10 Richest People in Wisconsin in 2022
Wisconsin is ranked as the 25th largest state in the U.S. It lies at the center of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Lake Superior. The main economic activities in the state are tourism, manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. Agriculture is the most prioritized activity, with more focus on dairy farming. According to Census Bureau, the state is dominated by whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and Native Americans in that order. The state’s dominant language is English. Wisconsin is famous for its Native American culture, which is demonstrated in the various museums in the state. With all these features, Wisconsin is one of the states in the U.S whose top 10 richest people are all billionaires. We will have a summary of them as per the latest ranking sources.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices fall once again in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.42 per gallon. That’s down 7 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 4 cents to $3.55 a gallon. The national average fell 5 cents...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
wpr.org
Gov. Evers directs $90M in federal pandemic funds to Wisconsin schools
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would direct another $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Wisconsin's K-12 schools. Wisconsin schools have already received $2.4 billion in federal relief funds during the course of the pandemic. This latest round will include $75 million focused on helping districts staff classrooms. Another $15 million is designated for mental health services for students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Fond du Lac
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person that left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
whbl.com
Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan
With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Rep. Sortwell Comments on Recent Lawsuit Filed Against Gov. Evers and the WI Public Defender Board
As we reported last week, Governor Tony Evers along with members of the Wisconsin Public Defender Board, have been hit with a lawsuit from several inmates in Brown County. They say that people are waiting more than 14 days to be assigned a public defender, to which Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender, said there is a backlog of 35,000 cases.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
wearegreenbay.com
State of Wisconsin tacks on 14 more deaths from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,610,932 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,336 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,610,9321,608,010 (+2,922) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,190 (64.7%)3,774,474 (64.7%)
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
Comments / 0