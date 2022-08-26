ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin farming manufacturer sets environmental goals

LOMIRA, Wis. — Climate change has taken the front and center of many discussions across the globe, with many switching gears in an effort to decrease our carbon footprint. One Wisconsin manufacturing company is setting environmental goals to help multiple industries become more efficient. There are some easy ways...
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
moneyinc.com

The 10 Richest People in Wisconsin in 2022

Wisconsin is ranked as the 25th largest state in the U.S. It lies at the center of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Lake Superior. The main economic activities in the state are tourism, manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. Agriculture is the most prioritized activity, with more focus on dairy farming. According to Census Bureau, the state is dominated by whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and Native Americans in that order. The state’s dominant language is English. Wisconsin is famous for its Native American culture, which is demonstrated in the various museums in the state. With all these features, Wisconsin is one of the states in the U.S whose top 10 richest people are all billionaires. We will have a summary of them as per the latest ranking sources.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall

CHICAGO — Gas prices fall once again in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.42 per gallon. That’s down 7 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 4 cents to $3.55 a gallon. The national average fell 5 cents...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Gov. Evers directs $90M in federal pandemic funds to Wisconsin schools

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would direct another $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Wisconsin's K-12 schools. Wisconsin schools have already received $2.4 billion in federal relief funds during the course of the pandemic. This latest round will include $75 million focused on helping districts staff classrooms. Another $15 million is designated for mental health services for students.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person that left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
whbl.com

Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan

With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Rep. Sortwell Comments on Recent Lawsuit Filed Against Gov. Evers and the WI Public Defender Board

As we reported last week, Governor Tony Evers along with members of the Wisconsin Public Defender Board, have been hit with a lawsuit from several inmates in Brown County. They say that people are waiting more than 14 days to be assigned a public defender, to which Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender, said there is a backlog of 35,000 cases.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State of Wisconsin tacks on 14 more deaths from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,610,932 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,336 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,610,9321,608,010 (+2,922) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,190 (64.7%)3,774,474 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI

