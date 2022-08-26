Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Patrol releases Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results from Aug. 26
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street,...
Knox Pages
Knox County cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer
COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities ID woman in wheelchair who died after being hit by vehicle in southwest Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman died after her wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in southwest Franklin County Monday night. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Harrisburg Pike just south of Brown Road in Franklin Township. Pamela Hurst,...
Teen girl reported missing in Fairfield County, may be headed toward Perry County
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl missing since Aug. 25. Nikia Willis left her home at approximately 6 p.m. and is possibly headed to Perry County with a person named Thomas Hanna. Nikia was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt […]
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
ODOT finds no structural damage to west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation did not find any structural damage done to a west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday. Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and I-70 come together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wksu.org
One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield
Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area. Work began in 2020 on the...
Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
richlandsource.com
Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
Knox Pages
Loreice Rinehardt
Loreice “Peachie” Rinehardt, age 75, of Lexington, passed unexpectedly on Friday August 26, 2022 at her home. Loreice was born February 10, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio to Morris Eugene “Gene” and Loreice Dorothy (Parker) Seidner. She was raised on a farm south of Bellville and graduated from Clear Fork High School.
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Knox Pages
Ohio recognizes Overdose Awareness Day, launches new naloxone website
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced Ohio will observe the state’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and begin recognition of September’s Recovery Month. Established in 2021 by Senate Bill 30, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness and remember...
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Comments / 0