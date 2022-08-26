ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox Pages

Patrol releases Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results from Aug. 26

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street,...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer

COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Loreice Rinehardt

Loreice “Peachie” Rinehardt, age 75, of Lexington, passed unexpectedly on Friday August 26, 2022 at her home. Loreice was born February 10, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio to Morris Eugene “Gene” and Loreice Dorothy (Parker) Seidner. She was raised on a farm south of Bellville and graduated from Clear Fork High School.
LEXINGTON, OH
Knox Pages

Ohio recognizes Overdose Awareness Day, launches new naloxone website

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced Ohio will observe the state’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and begin recognition of September’s Recovery Month. Established in 2021 by Senate Bill 30, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness and remember...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in Licking County crash

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

