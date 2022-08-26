Read full article on original website
OTA Begins Transition To Cashless System Along Cimarron Turnpike
The Highway 412 Cimarron Turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa has started transitioning away from taking cash to doing PlatePay. The rest of the plazas on the turnpike will be converted to PlatePay by the end of 2022. This is the fifth Oklahoma toll road to move away from cash payments...
OKC Museum Of Art Hosting Late Night Fundraiser
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tickets are now on sale for the Oklahoma City Museum of Art's Renaissance Ball Late Night After Party. The ball is a critical part of the museum's fundraising efforts.
Lost Logan County Cow Found
Logan County deputies are looking for the owners of a missing cow. The department found a heifer with no branding or ear tags east of Guthrie. Anyone who can ID the cow can contact the sheriff's office. If not, she will be sold at auction.
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer
The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
OKC Animal Welfare Urges Residents To Not Use Shelter As Only Option
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is over capacity, and many of those animals are family pets that got lost and wound up at the shelter. The shelter said they have lots of cats and dogs who are missing from loving families. The shelter also said, before turning in an animal, to...
Statewide Election Results Certification Happening Tuesday
The state election board will meet Tuesday to certify last week's election results with one exception. A petition claiming a non-fraud related miscount in an election out of Payne County was filed Friday. The race for a GOP House seat was decided by just 11 votes. Those claims will be...
New OSU Defensive Coordinator Mason Brings Experience, 'Magnetic Personality' To Stillwater
Some of the best players in Oklahoma State football history are honored at the Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame. Last year's Cowboys D was one of the biggest threats in the college game. But now there's a new defensive coordinator, as Jim Knowles left Stillwater for Columbus, Ohio, and the...
Common Current: Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes
Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
As OSU Readies For Season Opener, Mike Gundy Reflects
Thoughts of big plays, missed opportunities and moments gone by -- they definitely weigh on Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy's mind. But he and his staff don't need to remind the Cowboys players that they came inches from a Big 12 title last season. "With the team on...
Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest
One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
