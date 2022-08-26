ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

OTA Begins Transition To Cashless System Along Cimarron Turnpike

The Highway 412 Cimarron Turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa has started transitioning away from taking cash to doing PlatePay. The rest of the plazas on the turnpike will be converted to PlatePay by the end of 2022. This is the fifth Oklahoma toll road to move away from cash payments...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Lost Logan County Cow Found

Logan County deputies are looking for the owners of a missing cow. The department found a heifer with no branding or ear tags east of Guthrie. Anyone who can ID the cow can contact the sheriff's office. If not, she will be sold at auction.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
news9.com

GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer

The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
UNION CITY, OK
news9.com

Statewide Election Results Certification Happening Tuesday

The state election board will meet Tuesday to certify last week's election results with one exception. A petition claiming a non-fraud related miscount in an election out of Payne County was filed Friday. The race for a GOP House seat was decided by just 11 votes. Those claims will be...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Common Current: Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes

Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson files a wrongful death suit against Jay Fite, and his employer. Fite was on the clock for Coontz Roofing Company when police said he crashed into Nelson's motorcycle on Broadway Extension, killing him. Nelson's family is now suing both parties for negligence,...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest

One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
MUSTANG, OK

