This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
Wondering where to pick apples in East Tennessee? Here are 3 great options for apple orchards where you can pick your own apples without too far of a drive.
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy
Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19 patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
Tennessee hunting and trapping season start dates
Fall is the time of year hunters can pursue their favorite game. Here's a look at when open season starts for squirrels, birds, deer and more.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Tennessee Doctors Issue Warning on Abortion Ban
New Tennessee law bans all abortions, creates Class C Felony for doctors who perform them. A group of Tennessee doctors this week denounced the state's new abortion ban - a total ban on abortions that results in any doctor who performs an abortion being charged with a Class C Felony.
Tennessee mother says special needs daughter was 'beaten and whipped' by classmates after years of bullying
A Tennessee woman alleges her special needs daughter was "beaten and whipped" by classmates last August after years of bullying that she said was ignored by school administrators. The woman, Chrystal Finney, is suing the Giles County Board of Education and its director, Vickie Beard, alleging negligence. The lawsuit was...
