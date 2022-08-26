Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Related
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Jeanie Buss Makes Her Opinion On Russell Westbrook Very Clear
Some Lakers fans might be down on Russell Westbrook, but owner Jeanie Buss definitely isn't. Buss recently sat down with Sam Amick of The Athletic for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the franchise. During the conversation, Buss shared an eye-opening take on Westbrook, Los Angeles' much-maligned guard. "All...
NBA・
NBA World Reacts To Rockets' Throwback Jersey Announcement
The Houston Rockets unveiled new uniforms Wednesday morning that'll remind fans of the Seattle SuperSonics. Houston's new look is a nod to the franchise's beginning in San Diego. As a result, the Rockets will be sporting a green and gold color scheme for their Hardwood Classic uniforms. The Rockets shared...
Mike Greenberg Has Bold Prediction For Ben Simmons, Nets
During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Mike Greenberg and Jay Williams discussed the Brooklyn Nets' outlook for the 2022-23 season. Despite all the drama surrounding the Nets, Greenberg believes Steve Nash's squad will win the NBA Finals next season. Of course, this is if Brooklyn's star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons stays healthy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral
Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
Skip Bayless Reveals His Bold Prediction For Baker Mayfield
Skip Bayless continues to show support for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Over the weekend, Bayless raved about Mayfield's performance in Carolina's preseason finale. "Baker Mayfield looks ... sensational. Steal of the Century. Arm is LIVE. Quick-footed mobility is back. He's finally completely healthy," Bayless tweeted. "Back to being the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Tom Brady's Facial Changes
Not only did Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sound different at the podium this weekend, but he looked different too. In his first press conference since returning from an 11-day excused absence to tend to "personal matters," Brady admitted there's "a lot of [expletive] going on." It's all personal. Everyone's got...
Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts
Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Aikman Reveals His "Biggest Disappointment" During Time With FOX
Troy Aikman "couldn't be more excited" to join ESPN's "Monday Night Football" booth, but his split from FOX was anything but ideal. During a recent podcast appearance, the Hall of Fame QB detailed his issues with his former employer, taking aim at FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks. Telling Andrew Marchand and John Ourand:
Duke Announces Tough Injury News For Former 5-Star Recruit
One of Duke basketball's mostly highly-touted recruits underwent foot surgery on Tuesday. Per the program, freshman forward Dariq Whitehead had a successful surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot, which reportedly occurred during a team workout the day before. In a statement from Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils...
College Hoops World Reacts To Duke 5-Star Injury News
Incoming five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured foot injury during a preseason workout and will be out indefinitely. The Duke guard underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team announced. “We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure and is in the best care...
Look: Troy Aikman Explains Why He Left Fox For ESPN
Earlier this offseason, Troy Aikman made the surprising decision to leave FOX to join ESPN. Not long later, his longtime partner in the booth, Joe Buck, joined him at the Worldwide Leader. Aikman has since offered a number of reasons for why he left FOX. In a recent podcast appearance,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: ESPN Reveals Its No. 1 NFL Player This Season
ESPN's annual NFL player rankings are out, and there is a familiar face at the top. For the third consecutive year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been voted the top player in the league by ESPN's panel of 50-plus experts. Following Mahomes on the list are the Aarons,...
Bruce Arians Names Most 'Interesting' Player He's Ever Coached
Over the course of his career, Bruce Arians has worked with a plenty of charismatic personalities. In an interview with The Spun, he named the "most interesting" player he has ever coached. Unsurprisingly, Arians gave his vote to Rob Gronkowski. "It would definitely be Gronk," Arians said. "We’ve had quite...
ESPN Has Officially Re-Signed 4 Prominent NFL Analysts
ESPN has extended four prominent NFL personalities ahead of the 2022 season. The network announced Tuesday afternoon that they re-signed Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Jeff Saturday, and Alex Smith. The former players will continue to provide football analysis in studio shows. Per ESPN's news release, Young and McFarland will both...
Look: Former NFL Player Reacts To The Lou Holtz Story
There's a pretty interesting story going around that involves Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly. When Kelly was the coach at Notre Dame, Holtz would write him letters but never got one in return. Ty Schmit decided to give his best impersonation of the story on Tuesday's edition of the Pat...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0