‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Fans Predict the Final 4 Couples

By Sarah Little
 5 days ago

Love Island USA is wrapping up season 4 as only a handful of episodes are left until the finale . And since only four couples will make it to the final vote of the season, fans shared their thoughts on which eight Islanders would make it to the end.

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray | Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock

Which couples remain in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4?

After Mackenzie Dipman and Joel Bierwert left the California villa in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 33, only five couples remained in the series.

The final five couples are:

  • Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi
  • Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray
  • Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell
  • Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson
  • Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian

Only four couples can make it to the last episode, though. And based on the preview for Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 35, the 10 Islanders will decide which two won’t be in the running for the $100,000 prize in the Aug. 26 hour. Each couple will probably vote for the pair that is the least compatible.

Fans predict which couple will leave before the finale

Following Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 34, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss which Islanders they believe will leave the villa in episode 35.

“At this point, I don’t see how it could be anyone other than Deb and Jesse, considering that Deb just turned him down tonight and basically told the world she doesn’t think they are compatible,” one fan wrote. “I want to be wrong, though. I would still rather see them in the finale than Phoebe and Chad. Can’t stand those two.”

Someone else shared, “Yeah, Jesse and Deb are absolutely done after tomorrow. They’re going home. I am eagerly looking forward to their post-island interviews.”

However, other fans believe that another couple may be in jeopardy in tonight’s episode.

“Unless Deb and Jesse break up, people aren’t going to vote for them,” a Reddit user commented. “They’ll just say they need more time, then vote off Chad and Phoebe [because] they’re so new, plus both hopped around.”

Another fan said, “Even with what happened with Deb and Jesse, they deserve 1000% more to be in [the] final than [Chad and Phoebe].” And one person added, “They are not voting OGs off.”

So, according to fans, Zeta and Timmy, Sydney and Isaiah , and Nadjha and Jeff should be safe tonight.

When is the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 finale?

After tonight’s episode boots one more couple out of the villa, there should only be two more episodes left in Love Island USA Season 4.

The finale will likely air on Sunday, Aug. 28. And fans will get to vote for the winner following the conclusion of Friday’s episode.

The couple with the most votes will receive two envelopes — one for each Islander. One envelope contains the $100,000 prize, and whoever obtains that one has a choice. They can either share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves.

New episodes of Love Island USA air Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Believe 1 Islander Will Voluntarily Leave in the Next Episode

