ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

3 arrested in New York City hit and run with stolen catalytic converters; victim ID'd

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5hYZ_0hWVF0df00

Police have arrested three suspects in the death of a 69-year-old woman who was killed in a hit and run in front of Yankee Stadium early Thursday.

We are also learning more about the victim, who has now been identified as a Department of Correction employee.

Authorities say the victim, Cathy Garcia, a member of the Applicant Investigation Unit, was headed to work in her Mitsubishi Outlander just before 5:30 a.m. when a BMW X6 ran a red light at the intersection River Avenue and East 161st Street
and slammed into her vehicle .

Garcia was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a member of our DOC family was tragically taken from us Thursday while on her way to work," Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Garcia's loved ones as we mourn the loss of our colleague."

The victim's daughter, Nubia Garcia, was at work at a hospital, and she and her co-workers saw the news coverage but had no idea her mom was the victim.

"Of course we said a few remarks, like this is obscene and just unbelievable," she said. "I didn't find out until later on that day."

She says she can only hope the three men in custody face justice, but going forward will be hard without her mom, for her and all the family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors who adored her.

"She always had a smile, and I didn't even understand why she talked to people so much," Nubia Garcia said.

The driver of the BMW and two passengers abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, and 12 catalytic converters were found in the trunk, leading investigators to believe the car was being used by thieves to steal the expensive car parts overnight.

Three suspects turned themselves in separately overnight. They were identified as 24-year-old Carlos Hernandez, 21-year-old Edwin Amparo and 28-year-old Atahualda Rodriguez.

Hernandez, believed to the driver, is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Amparo and Rodriguez are both charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools.

Authorities say catalytic converter theft teams usually work in groups of three, as removing the catalytic converter is a two man job, with the third serving as a lookout and getaway driver.

Police said a huge black market has developed for the items, some of it driven by supply chain issues.

In fact, the thefts have increased citywide this year by 269% compared with the same time last year.

The NYPD has a program to etch an identification number onto your catalytic converter, as well as other theft prevention programs. Reach out to your local precinct for more information and for a schedule of etching events.

ALSO READ | Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support

Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help. Lucy Yang has the story.

----------

* More Bronx news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 33

E Pluribus Unum
6d ago

And go after the people especially junkyards who are buying stolen auto parts bc obviously the thieves seem to be getting paid well for this. Anyway Rest in Peace Cathy Garcia 🕊

Reply(6)
12
MPRJ
6d ago

NYS and NYC, is the only place and have you can have an emergency, life threatening situation, and prior to the emergency you ordered pizza. The pizza will get there before the Life Savers. Thank you for lowering citizenship standards. The ones that put the moron in office should be in prison.

Reply
5
YRSOFDK
6d ago

The 3 were booked and let out pending a court appearance on a later date.....they forgot to report that

Reply(5)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: 13-year-old boy struck by moped that fled the scene

NEW YORK - Police say a 13-year-old boy was struck by a moped in the Bronx and suffered a broken leg. Now, they're searching for the driver responsible and his two passengers. The hit-and-run was reported around 5:30 p.m. on August 18 in Mott Haven. Police said the boy was crossing Brook Avenue at 140th Street when he was hit by the moped that was allegedly traveling against traffic. After the crash, the driver and his passengers -- a woman and little girl -- were seen getting back on the moped and riding off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
PIX11

Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Nypd#Catalytic Converters#Yankee Stadium#Department Of Correction#Lincoln Hospital#Doc
PIX11

Uber driver pepper-sprayed, robbed in NYC: police

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) – An Uber driver in New York City was pepper-sprayed and robbed by a group he picked up for a ride, police said. The incident happened in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx at Melrose Avenue and East 158th Street back on July 8, according to the NYPD. The 23-year-old driver […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Brooklyn subway assault: Man stabbed, robbed in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of assailants stabbed and robbed a man in the subway system beneath East Flatbush early Wednesday, according to police. Three male robbers, described by police as in their teens, accosted the victim at the Church Avenue station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 6:30 a.m., authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man stabbed in back at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Nostrand and Church avenues 2 train station. Investigators said the suspect stabbed the man in the back during a robbery. The victim, in his 20s, was treated at the hospital. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Family outraged over video showing NYPD detective knock woman to ground during Harlem arrest

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Outraged community members slammed an NYPD detective in Harlem on Wednesday after viral video showed him knock a woman to the ground before she was arrested. As officers arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder, several people “interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers,” police said. Cops ended up arresting […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy