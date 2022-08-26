ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: West Ham Face Anderlecht In Group B

By Robert Summerscales
 5 days ago

West Ham will also face Silkeborg of Denmark and Romania's FCSB in the group stage, which will begin on September 8 and run until November 3.

West Ham United will meet Anderlecht for the first time in nearly half a century after both clubs were placed in Group B during Friday's UEFA Europa Conference League draw.

Belgian side Anderlecht beat the Hammers 4-2 in the final of the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup.

An action shot from the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup final, which Anderlecht won 4-2 against West Ham United

IMAGO/Horstmuller

Elsewhere in the draw, 2021 Europa League champions Villarreal landed in Group C alongside Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel, Austria Wien and Poland's Lech Poznan.

The most competitive pool may be Group D, which comprises of Partizan Belgrade, Koln from the German Bundesliga, Nice from France's Ligue 1 and Slovacko from the Czech Republic.

Italy are represented by Fiorentina, who will face Hearts of the Scottish Premiership in Group A, as well as Latvian champions RFS and Istanbul Basaksehir.

UEFA Europa Conference League Draw

