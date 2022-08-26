XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Two Mid-Cap Altcoins Flashing Bullish in One Metric, Says Analytics Firm Santiment

Read full article on original website
Nearly Half of US Crypto Holders Say Their Investments Have Performed Worse Than Expected: New Study
Close to half of US adults who have ever dabbled in crypto assets say they are disappointed in their investments following the market downturn, according to a Pew Research Center study. The new study finds that 46% of US adults who have used, traded or invested in crypto assets feel...
Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
Over $1,260,000,000 Stolen From Ethereum-Dominated Crypto Sector in Q1 This Year: FBI
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says that one popular niche of the cryptocurrency ecosystem has become a prime target for cyber criminals. In a new press release, the agency reports that users of decentralized finance (DeFi) suffered over a billion dollars in losses during the first quarter of this year due to malicious online actors.
Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Says Crypto and Stocks Could Be Saved by Weak Economic Data This Week
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says economic data slated for release this week could give the crypto and stock markets a shot in the arm. The former Goldman Sachs executive tells his 975,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on the US dollar index (DXY), which he notes is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
Half a Billion XRP Worth Over $161,000,000 Leaves Crypto Exchange Kraken: On-Chain Data
On-chain data reveals that an XRP whale transferred more than $160 million worth of XRP from a top crypto exchange. According to blockchain tracker Whale Alert, XRP valued at approximately $161.2 million was moved from crypto exchange Kraken to an unknown wallet. “500,000,000 XRP (161,221,368 USD) transferred from Kraken to...
Crypto Mining Giant Says Ethereum’s Upcoming Merge Presents Risk of Censorship
Crypto mining pool AntPool is issuing a notice to its users as Ethereum’s (ETH) highly anticipated update dubbed The Merge approaches. In a new blog post, AntPool says that it will not be supporting its users’ assets on the new proof-of-stake (PoS) Ethereum chain, citing censorship risk. “As...
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
Veteran Analyst Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert to Traders, Says Conditions Priming for Market Move
Seasoned trader Tone Vays is notifying Bitcoin (BTC) traders, warning that the king crypto could be setting up for a big move. In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 122,000 YouTube subscribers that technical indicators on the high timeframe charts are flashing bearish signals for BTC. “The weekly chart...
Here’s What’s Next for Dogecoin, Polygon, Chiliz and Two Ethereum Rivals, According to Top Crypto Trader
A popular crypto analyst is providing the forecast for a handful of crypto assets as the markets try to stabilize after a rocky week of trading. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous Altcoin Sherpa says that Dogecoin (DOGE) actually lags behind fellow dog-themed meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of user popularity.
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Witness Huge Correction As Fed Stays Hawkish
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Ethereum (ETH) is likely facing a dramatic correction in the coming months as the Federal Reserve continues to hint at tighter monetary policy. Cowen tells his 693,000 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum working its way towards the logarithmic regression band. According to...
Robot Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Shifts Into New Gear As Bitcoin Tests $20,000
A trading robot that’s earned a reputation for outperforming the markets is revealing its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies seek to recover from an overall downtrend. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus....
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Gives Update on Big Vasil Hardfork, Reveals New Timeline
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is giving an update on the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork for the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that major crypto exchanges are currently working on the new Cardano hard fork, and he expects more to follow. “So...
Popular Analyst Justin Bennett Says Latest Crypto Bump Is a Bull Trap – Here’s Why
A closely followed crypto analyst is warning investors to avoid getting overly excited after the markets bounced off a flash crash during the weekend. In a series of posts, Justin Bennett tells his 107,100 Twitter followers that he expects crypto prices will continue to fall, noting that the recent recovery could be a bull trap which lures investors into falsely believing that an extended rally has begun.
Crypto Exchange Giant Binance Restricts $1,000,000 Corporate Account, Cites Law Enforcement Request
The world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume is restricting a corporate account with over $1 million in virtual assets due to a request by law enforcement. Digital assets exchange giant Binance says that it has locked the account of a Tezos (XTZ) tools contributor that contained $1 million worth of crypto assets.
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy
A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
Cardano (ADA) Beats Bitcoin (BTC) in Brand Intimacy, According to New Report
A new report from an advertising company says the Cardano (ADA) brand is connecting with users more than any other crypto asset in the space. New York-based MBLM, which bills itself as a “brand intimacy agency,” compared more than 600 brands across 19 industries by using artificial intelligence to analyze more than 1.4 billion words across the internet.
Top Analyst Issues New Bitcoin Alert, Citing Historical Crypto Price Action in September
A closely tracked crypto strategist warns that the incoming month has a track record of being unfriendly to the price of Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Rager tells his 206,100 Twitter followers that September is usually not a good month for BTC. “Equities market in...
Here’s How Low-Cap Altcoins Are Like Penny Stocks, According to The Wolf of Wall Street
The original Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, says that low-cap altcoins are very similar to penny stocks, or stocks worth less than $1 per share. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort says the two types of assets are similar in that if investors get into them early enough, they stand to make a lot of money.
