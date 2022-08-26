Burton-Middlefield Rotary Celebrates Completion of Their Fourth Annual Maple Splash Raffle with Successful Appreciation Dinner

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
cityofmentor.com
Springbrook Gardens Park Pavilion Groundbreaking Ceremony
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Springbrook Gardens Park as work commences on a new 4,400 square foot all-season pavilion. Members of Mentor City Council, administration, and other local elected officials will be on hand to mark the occasion. The pavilion...
Residents return to North Olmsted’s Homecoming and parade: Photos
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted’s Homecoming returned with big crowds attending over the weekend at Community Park. “Homecoming was a great time,” North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said. “Seeing so many people in our community enjoying the atmosphere and live music throughout the weekend was wonderful.”
coolcleveland.com
Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer
One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy Cretan Culture & Lots of Food at the Kamm’s Corner Greek Festival
Mon 9/5 @ 11AM-9PM Did you fail to make it to the big Greek Festival in Tremont over Memorial Day weekend, or the one at St. Constantine and Helen in Cleveland Heights a few weeks ago, but you still have a yen for Greek food and culture?. You can get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
Seniors dance the afternoon away at Avenue at Lyndhurst
Avenue at Lyndhurst Care and Rehabilitation Center activities department hosted staff and volunteers from Right at Home in Beachwood for an afternoon of song and dance on Aug. 23. Volunteers and staff members of both Right at Home and the Avenue at Lyndhurst led residents in dancing to a handful of well known crowd pleasers from “Electric Slide” to “Cupid Shuffle.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement
Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
FOX 8 FOX Trot winner announced
Here’s everything you need to know about this year's FOX 8 FOX Trot.
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay Village schools superintendent: ‘A levy is the only way’
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- When it comes to funding public schools, an operating levy “is the only way,” says new Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles. “Regardless of who the superintendent is, the State of Ohio structures the funding model in Ohio,” Prebles said. “It does not have an inflationary component. The model says you will ‘deficit-spend.’ (But) it is almost impossible to deficit-spend. The only way (to fund the schools) is for residents to vote.”
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Peninsula, OH USA
I found my quilted heart while hiking in Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park. The message was so powerful I decided to find out what it was about. It was very beautiful to find out why it was there so I took it home. The hiking was very special, my friend and I helped a lady that had an accident while riding her bike in the park. She was unconscious and her husband was in shock. We hope she is fine. The quilted heart comforted me when I arrived home after this accident. This is a very beautiful movement. Thank you!
coolcleveland.com
Immerse Yourself in Hungarian Culture at the 66th Hungarian Festival in Parma
Sun 9/4 @ 10AM-9PM The Cleveland area is packed with an increasingly diverse group of ethnicities, as the expanding number of gardens at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens shows. And while we celebrate newcomers, we should also take the time to honor the earlier waves of immigrants who settled here. Among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Parker Hannifin, software company, win tax credits for projects in Mentor and Green
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parker Hannifin and a software company are working on expansions that could create 143 new jobs in Lake and Summit counties. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved incentives for both companies at a meeting on Monday. In total nine companies were approved for job creation tax...
Several schools closed, remote learning due to heat
Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The first Great Lakes freighter built since 1981
There is a new ship on the Great Lakes.
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Cleveland Play House, Metroparks, Pizzazz, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The parks district is looking for a special...
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker
A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
Comments / 0