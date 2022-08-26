Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
The Best of Beaver County for September 1, 2022 is Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy
(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
beavercountyradio.com
Tuesday’s AMBC: New Name, Same Celebration
Rose Filipponi & Leah Lesak join Matt Drzik on Tuesday’s edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the St. Luke The Evangelist Parish Festival–formerly known as the Good Samaritan Parish Festival–following the 8:30 news. Frank Sparks starts the morning with local news at 6:30 on Beaver...
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Coach Tony Caltury This Week’s Guest on “The Coaches Corner”
(New Brighton Head Football Coach Tony Caltury during a recent appearance on Beaver County Radio. Photo taken by Beaver County Radio’s Matt Drzik) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Bob Barrickman and new Beaver County Radio Broadcast Team member, John Perrotto as they get you set for week one of high school football in Beaver County.
beavercountyradio.com
Wednesday’s AMBC: Drive Carefully
At 8:35 on the Wednesday edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik will talk with Lynda Lambert of AAA East Central about AAA’s ongoing “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign. Frank Sparks wakes you up with local news beginning at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
beavercountyradio.com
McKees Rocks Man Cited For Defiant Trespass At Rivers Casino After Receiving Life-time Ban
(File Photo of Rivers Casino) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino are reporting that they have cited 25-year-old Shane Golling of McKees Rocks with Defiant Criminal Trespass after he was identified as being on Casino property at 2:15 AM Wednesday morning after he was issued a lifetime ban in 2018. Summary charges were filed at the local magistrates office.
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: Saint Luke The Evangelist Parish Festival Begins On September 1, Providing Four Days Of Food, Fun, & Worship
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The name may be different, but the same tradition of gathering the Beaver Valley together for Labor Day weekend…that hasn’t changed. The Saint Luke The Evangelist Parish Festival–formerly the Good Samaritan Parish Festival–returns for its 26th year beginning on Thursday, September 1 at 6:00 PM located at the Good Samaritan Parish grounds in Ambridge. Leah Lesak and Rose Filipponi joined Matt Drzik on the August 30 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview the four days featuring an array of different food and entertainment.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Behavioral Health To Host “International Overdose Awareness Day” Event On August 31 In Beaver Falls
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31, and Beaver County is acknowledging those who have either experienced an overdose, experienced having someone close to them deal with an overdose, or families and individuals struggling with the behaviors that lead to overdoses. Beaver County Behavioral Health...
Lightning causes fire in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Night Accident in Center Twp.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police and firefighters from Center Township responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in front of Cactus Lounge late Saturday night, August 27, 2022. Officials say that 40-year-old Christopher Graeser was operating his motorcycle on Center Grange Road in the area of the...
New Canfield restaurant holding open interviews
R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WTRF
Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police in New Castle to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Lawrence County in September
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. Troopers said via release that the checkpoint and enforcement will be conducted on roadways determined to be problematic with DUI offenses in order to safeguard motorists traveling throughout Lawrence County.
Local park’s baseball field to see upgrade
Buhl Park's baseball field is getting an upgrade.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help in Butler County Residential Burglary
(Oakland Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on Thorn Run Road in Oakland Twp., Butler County for a reported residential burglary. Troopers said via release upon arriving and investigating it was determined that the actor or actors forcefully...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
msn.com
Thinking of jumping into the three rivers? Check for toxins
Torrential rains that flooded much of the country recently missed most of southwestern Pennsylvania. But when heavy rains and snowmelt inundate Pittsburgh, excess surface water and untreated sewage overwhelm the region’s antiquated municipal sewage system and overflow into Pittsburgh’s rivers. In the last 25 years, the Allegheny, Monongahela...
Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
Woman pleads guilty in 2021 deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman has pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February. Ausha Brown, 25, pleaded guilty for the hit-and-run in the 7600 block of Kelly Street, where police say she hit a pedestrian with her car. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman wanted...
